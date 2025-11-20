Whether he signs with the UFC or not will come down to money. Rico hasn't lost in 10 years, has all of those Glory records, is arguably the KB GOAT, and, at 36, probably wants to skip the line and take fights of consequence off the rip, and get paid big money for it. The UFC will obviously not give him the number he has in mind, bc his pro MMA record is 1-0, and it has been a long time since that fight happened. They'll use that detail to justify the lowball.



I'd honestly like to see him in the UFC, but I'd wager that that is the least likely place he lands. With his accolades, he's got options. He's also 1-0 as a pro boxer, win by KO. And the KB HW legend boxing the MMA lineal HW champ is the kind of spectacle that the Middle East region loves to host.



I wouldn't doubt if RIZIN has been in contact with Rico's people, as they need a high profile HW to step in for the RIZIN HW belt on NYE, since Bader decided to not fight.