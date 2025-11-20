Media Glory kickboxing champ Rico Verhoeven has vacated his HW title after 12 straight years, UFC next?

CerebralKnievel said:
The man is finally ready for that opportunity.
Click to expand...

He's motivated by getting vengeance for his friend

https%3A%2F%2Fs3-newsifier.ams3.digitaloceanspaces.com%2Fvechtsportinfo.nl%2Fimages%2F2023-09%2Frico-verhoeven-651505ed3877e.jpg@webp

sylvester-stallone.gif
 
Whether he signs with the UFC or not will come down to money. Rico hasn't lost in 10 years, has all of those Glory records, is arguably the KB GOAT, and, at 36, probably wants to skip the line and take fights of consequence off the rip, and get paid big money for it. The UFC will obviously not give him the number he has in mind, bc his pro MMA record is 1-0, and it has been a long time since that fight happened. They'll use that detail to justify the lowball.

I'd honestly like to see him in the UFC, but I'd wager that that is the least likely place he lands. With his accolades, he's got options. He's also 1-0 as a pro boxer, win by KO. And the KB HW legend boxing the MMA lineal HW champ is the kind of spectacle that the Middle East region loves to host.

I wouldn't doubt if RIZIN has been in contact with Rico's people, as they need a high profile HW to step in for the RIZIN HW belt on NYE, since Bader decided to not fight.
 
Bobby Boulders said:
Whether he signs with the UFC or not will come down to money. Rico hasn't lost in 10 years, has all of those Glory records, is arguably the KB GOAT, and, at 36, probably wants to skip the line and take fights of consequence off the rip, and get paid big money for it. The UFC will obviously not give him the number he has in mind, bc his pro MMA record is 1-0, and it has been a long time since that fight happened. They'll use that detail to justify the lowball.

I'd honestly like to see him in the UFC, but I'd wager that that is the least likely place he lands. With his accolades, he's got options. He's also 1-0 as a pro boxer, win by KO. And the KB HW legend boxing the MMA lineal HW champ is the kind of spectacle that the Middle East region loves to host.

I wouldn't doubt if RIZIN has been in contact with Rico's people, as they need a high profile HW to step in for the RIZIN HW belt on NYE, since Bader decided to not fight.
Click to expand...
PFL may also try to pick him up for a title fight against Francis in PFL. With that being said I'm not really surprised Rico wants to move on, he's done everything and if he stayed it would just to be collecting pay checks. It really sucks we won't see Plazibat vs Rico though. That's the only fight that never happened for him.
 
Bobby Boulders said:
Whether he signs with the UFC or not will come down to money. Rico hasn't lost in 10 years, has all of those Glory records, is arguably the KB GOAT, and, at 36, probably wants to skip the line and take fights of consequence off the rip, and get paid big money for it. The UFC will obviously not give him the number he has in mind, bc his pro MMA record is 1-0, and it has been a long time since that fight happened. They'll use that detail to justify the lowball.

I'd honestly like to see him in the UFC, but I'd wager that that is the least likely place he lands. With his accolades, he's got options. He's also 1-0 as a pro boxer, win by KO. And the KB HW legend boxing the MMA lineal HW champ is the kind of spectacle that the Middle East region loves to host.

I wouldn't doubt if RIZIN has been in contact with Rico's people, as they need a high profile HW to step in for the RIZIN HW belt on NYE, since Bader decided to not fight.
Click to expand...

Could the UFC not offer him the Pereira path? Give the kickboxer favorable match-ups at the on set to put him in a good position to compete for the title in a short bit. With a title fight decent money should come. That was pretty much Gane's path as well, and he was barely a name at all.

The HW division is in a desperate state right now, this is probably the perfect time for someone like Rico to come in. If the UFC's cheapness causes them to lose out on a combat sport legend it'd be a shame.
 
CatchtheseHands said:
PFL may also try to pick him up for a title fight against Francis in PFL. With that being said I'm not really surprised Rico wants to move on, he's done everything and if he stayed it would just to be collecting pay checks. It really sucks we won't see Plazibat vs Rico though. That's the only fight that never happened for him.
Click to expand...
It's really rare that a fighter ends up with so many options. The only one I can think of recently is Francis, it had really been some time prior that a fighter had so many potential landing spots. Karate Combat could even make a play, in this case (though they'd probably bankrupt themselves). Kickboxing doesn't really pay well, but I'm sure Rico being the best of the bunch, he's used to a specific standard. If Hunter and Dana want him, they're gonna have to mull it over whether or not a 1-0 MMA fighter with little grappling background is worth big money. He could end up like Jhonata Diniz, for all we know (I don't believe that, but, maybe).

I'm sure PFL wants him, they need more HWs at all. RIZIN, ONE, KSW, Ares, they'll all come calling. They'll talk with boxing promotions. Wherever he ends up, I hope it works out in the best way, and I hope he finds success. He's like the anti-Badr Hari lol
 
Bobby Boulders said:
It's really rare that a fighter ends up with so many options. The only one I can think of recently is Francis, it had really been some time prior that a fighter had so many potential landing spots. Karate Combat could even make a play, in this case (though they'd probably bankrupt themselves). Kickboxing doesn't really pay well, but I'm sure Rico being the best of the bunch, he's used to a specific standard. If Hunter and Dana want him, they're gonna have to mull it over whether or not a 1-0 MMA fighter with little grappling background is worth big money. He could end up like Jhonata Diniz, for all we know (I don't believe that, but, maybe).

I'm sure PFL wants him, they need more HWs at all. RIZIN, ONE, KSW, Ares, they'll all come calling. They'll talk with boxing promotions. Wherever he ends up, I hope it works out in the best way, and I hope he finds success. He's like the anti-Badr Hari lol
Click to expand...
I have a feeling the UFC won't want to pay out for Rico, like you said, 1-0 MMA record and they don't seem to want to pay out for big names. IMO boxing or a one fight deal with PFL against Francis is more likely especially if what they say about Francis having one more fight left is true. I'm sure the PFL is itching for Francis to finish up his contract and this would be the only realistic way I could see it happening without bankrupting them. As for Ares and KSW do they even have that kind of money? I'm not familiar with them, and didn't ONE turn down Francis cause he wanted too much? I can't imagine Rico would be asking for less from them, if not more but who knows. As for Rizin I wouldn't have thought they would have interest in Rico. Is he a name in Japan too?
 
Söze Aldo said:
Could the UFC not offer him the Pereira path? Give the kickboxer favorable match-ups at the on set to put him in a good position to compete for the title in a short bit. With a title fight decent money should come. That was pretty much Gane's path as well, and he was barely a name at all.

The HW division is in a desperate state right now, this is probably the perfect time for someone like Rico to come in. If the UFC's cheapness causes them to lose out on a combat sport legend it'd be a shame.
Click to expand...
I don't think the path would be an issue, the UFC has played that game a ton of times and for sure would here. I just doubt that they'll come to an agreement as far as money goes. Perhaps...I imagine when they worked with Alex in the beginning he wasn't making a ton, but bc he was dropping everyone they probably restructured. God knows he makes good money now. But, would Rico be willing to follow that path? He's been at the apex of his sport for a long time, a much bigger deal to kickboxing than Alex was.

Should be fun to see how this plays out.
 
CatchtheseHands said:
I have a feeling the UFC won't want to pay out for Rico, like you said, 1-0 MMA record and they don't seem to want to pay out for big names. IMO boxing or a one fight deal with PFL against Francis is more likely especially if what they say about Francis having one more fight left is true. I'm sure the PFL is itching for Francis to finish up his contract and this would be the only realistic way I could see it happening without bankrupting them. As for Ares and KSW do they even have that kind of money? I'm not familiar with them, and didn't ONE turn down Francis cause he wanted too much? I can't imagine Rico would be asking for less from them, if not more but who knows. As for Rizin I wouldn't have thought they would have interest in Rico. Is he a name in Japan too?
Click to expand...
He isn't especially a huge deal in Japan like Hoost was, though he's fought there several times. Most of his career happened in Europe. No mistake, though, KB is king in Japan, and they're aware of who he is. They had Bader for NYE to fight Soldatkin, and with Bader opting for surgery instead, it leaves a void bc the winner was gonna get a belt. There is a ton of money involved with NYE in Japan, they for sure could afford him, and they usually have loose contracts so he probably wouldn't be tied down to them.

I think KSW could afford him, and Ares might be able to scroung some money for him, though I'd say Ares is a long shot.

I think the situation with ONE, if he goes that route, might be a lot different than the one with Francis, bc they're almost out of the MMA business, at this point, but they love their strike fighting. I think they'd entertain Rico, but try to push him right back into strike fighting
 
yea, sure. Bro is only 36. Why not get wrestle hugged by someone in top15 in ufsea and put some shade on kickboxing?
 
Bobby Boulders said:
I don't think the path would be an issue, the UFC has played that game a ton of times and for sure would here. I just doubt that they'll come to an agreement as far as money goes. Perhaps...I imagine when they worked with Alex in the beginning he wasn't making a ton, but bc he was dropping everyone they probably restructured. God knows he makes good money now. But, would Rico be willing to follow that path? He's been at the apex of his sport for a long time, a much bigger deal to kickboxing than Alex was.

Should be fun to see how this plays out.
Click to expand...

It depends on what Rico wants next now that he's leaving Glory. Is he looking for just one last big payday fight? he likely won't get that, at least initially from the UFC. If he's looking to build his overall brand however, especially in North America where he's not nearly as big a name as in Europe, the UFC would be the place to go.

I think he wants to transition to movies at some point? he's already done one now, Cyril Gane is a Netflix action star now.
 
Perfect timing, considering the historically low level and state of the HW division in 2025, especially if Aspinall leaves UFC. I think he might after eyepoke-gate because he and Verhoeven are good friends and training partners. This doesn't seem like a decision Verhoeven would make if he didn't know about some decisions Aspinall is about to make.
 
Rico isnt Alex, he doesnt have that aura around him like Alex had nor does he have an instant rivalry like Alex did that helped his path to the title and stardom.

Alex also was little younger, not much but little bit and the boxing angle wasnt really there for him so mma made sense and he became a star.

Is Rico looking to spend next two years to get to a title in UFC and maybe then start making money and even then is he really a star?

He's probably looking for the biggest fight and money he can get right now like a Francis fight in Saudi. THe question is whats the market look like for him in boxing? DOes Francis want that, can he get another big boxing match.

You also do have to look at the PFL because he can do mma and box with them like Francis. Now that didnt really work out well for PFL allowing that but this could be something that gets Francis back into mma.

If I had to guess the smartest move is boxing right now.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BoxerMaurits
  • Poll Poll
News Rico Verhoeven leaves GLORY, targets move to Boxing or MMA
Replies
17
Views
807
treelo
treelo
Jonjonesgonemad
Here are some Possible scenarios for the UFC HW title picture
Replies
15
Views
490
dipstickjimmy
dipstickjimmy

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,057
Messages
58,479,107
Members
176,049
Latest member
ladea

Share this page

Back
Top