The man is finally ready for that opportunity.
PFL may also try to pick him up for a title fight against Francis in PFL. With that being said I'm not really surprised Rico wants to move on, he's done everything and if he stayed it would just to be collecting pay checks. It really sucks we won't see Plazibat vs Rico though. That's the only fight that never happened for him.Whether he signs with the UFC or not will come down to money. Rico hasn't lost in 10 years, has all of those Glory records, is arguably the KB GOAT, and, at 36, probably wants to skip the line and take fights of consequence off the rip, and get paid big money for it. The UFC will obviously not give him the number he has in mind, bc his pro MMA record is 1-0, and it has been a long time since that fight happened. They'll use that detail to justify the lowball.
I'd honestly like to see him in the UFC, but I'd wager that that is the least likely place he lands. With his accolades, he's got options. He's also 1-0 as a pro boxer, win by KO. And the KB HW legend boxing the MMA lineal HW champ is the kind of spectacle that the Middle East region loves to host.
I wouldn't doubt if RIZIN has been in contact with Rico's people, as they need a high profile HW to step in for the RIZIN HW belt on NYE, since Bader decided to not fight.
It's really rare that a fighter ends up with so many options. The only one I can think of recently is Francis, it had really been some time prior that a fighter had so many potential landing spots. Karate Combat could even make a play, in this case (though they'd probably bankrupt themselves). Kickboxing doesn't really pay well, but I'm sure Rico being the best of the bunch, he's used to a specific standard. If Hunter and Dana want him, they're gonna have to mull it over whether or not a 1-0 MMA fighter with little grappling background is worth big money. He could end up like Jhonata Diniz, for all we know (I don't believe that, but, maybe).
I have a feeling the UFC won't want to pay out for Rico, like you said, 1-0 MMA record and they don't seem to want to pay out for big names. IMO boxing or a one fight deal with PFL against Francis is more likely especially if what they say about Francis having one more fight left is true. I'm sure the PFL is itching for Francis to finish up his contract and this would be the only realistic way I could see it happening without bankrupting them. As for Ares and KSW do they even have that kind of money? I'm not familiar with them, and didn't ONE turn down Francis cause he wanted too much? I can't imagine Rico would be asking for less from them, if not more but who knows. As for Rizin I wouldn't have thought they would have interest in Rico. Is he a name in Japan too?
I'm sure PFL wants him, they need more HWs at all. RIZIN, ONE, KSW, Ares, they'll all come calling. They'll talk with boxing promotions. Wherever he ends up, I hope it works out in the best way, and I hope he finds success. He's like the anti-Badr Hari lol
I don't think the path would be an issue, the UFC has played that game a ton of times and for sure would here. I just doubt that they'll come to an agreement as far as money goes. Perhaps...I imagine when they worked with Alex in the beginning he wasn't making a ton, but bc he was dropping everyone they probably restructured. God knows he makes good money now. But, would Rico be willing to follow that path? He's been at the apex of his sport for a long time, a much bigger deal to kickboxing than Alex was.Could the UFC not offer him the Pereira path? Give the kickboxer favorable match-ups at the on set to put him in a good position to compete for the title in a short bit. With a title fight decent money should come. That was pretty much Gane's path as well, and he was barely a name at all.
The HW division is in a desperate state right now, this is probably the perfect time for someone like Rico to come in. If the UFC's cheapness causes them to lose out on a combat sport legend it'd be a shame.
He isn't especially a huge deal in Japan like Hoost was, though he's fought there several times. Most of his career happened in Europe. No mistake, though, KB is king in Japan, and they're aware of who he is. They had Bader for NYE to fight Soldatkin, and with Bader opting for surgery instead, it leaves a void bc the winner was gonna get a belt. There is a ton of money involved with NYE in Japan, they for sure could afford him, and they usually have loose contracts so he probably wouldn't be tied down to them.
I don't think the path would be an issue, the UFC has played that game a ton of times and for sure would here. I just doubt that they'll come to an agreement as far as money goes. Perhaps...I imagine when they worked with Alex in the beginning he wasn't making a ton, but bc he was dropping everyone they probably restructured. God knows he makes good money now. But, would Rico be willing to follow that path? He's been at the apex of his sport for a long time, a much bigger deal to kickboxing than Alex was.
Should be fun to see how this plays out.