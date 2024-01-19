GLORY Kickboxer and former WGP & WKN middleweight champion César Almeida (MMA: 4-0, 3 first round KO/TKO) (KB: 47-8, 27 KO/TKO) beat LFA middleweight champion Lucas Fernando by unanimous decision on DWCS last year to earn himself a UFC-contract.It looks like Cesinha has been taking his full-time transition to MMA very seriously, as he’s joined Xtreme Couture and now trains with experienced UFC-fighters like Roman Dolidze, Caio Borralho, Chris Curtis, Brad Tavares and Michel Pereira:It’s also worth noting that Alex Pereira and César Almeida fought a total of 3 times in Kickboxing!Here’s their final meeting, for the vacant WGP middleweight championship:In 2022 at Collision 4 (Badr Hari vs Alistair Overeem) César took on number 1 contender Serkan Özçağlayan and won a spectacular fight, which might be his most impressive performance inside the GLORY-ring and earned him a title-shot (I was there live):Almeida made his GLORY-debut back in 2019 on the undercard of Collision 2 (Badr Hari vs Rico Verhoeven 2), when he took on the talented Donovan Wisse in a fantastic fight (I was there live):Afterwards, the Surinamese went on to become GLORY middleweight champion when he finished Yousri Belgaroui (I was there live) and won Poatan’s vacant-title in 2021.About a year ago, Donovan Wisse was set to defend his belt against César Almeida. However, for some reason the Brazilian missed weight, so there was no longer a title on the line.Cesinha still gave Wisse one of the hardest fights of his career though (I was there live):