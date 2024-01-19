BoxerMaurits
UPDATE:
César Almeida will now make his UFC-debut against DWCS alumni Dylan Budka today (Josh Fremd is OUT):
Original Post:
“Cesinha” was originally set to make his UFC-debut against former Cage Warriors champion Christian Leroy Duncan, but unfortunately that fight fell through.
I favoured him to beat CLD aswell, but I think Josh Fremd will be an easier matchup for the seasoned Kickboxer:
