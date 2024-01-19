News GLORY Kickboxer César Almeida will make his UFC-debut against DWCS alumni Dylan Budka on April 6 (Today)

UPDATE:

César Almeida will now make his UFC-debut against DWCS alumni Dylan Budka today (Josh Fremd is OUT):




Original Post:

“Cesinha” was originally set to make his UFC-debut against former Cage Warriors champion Christian Leroy Duncan, but unfortunately that fight fell through.
I favoured him to beat CLD aswell, but I think Josh Fremd will be an easier matchup for the seasoned Kickboxer:

 
GLORY Kickboxer and former WGP & WKN middleweight champion César Almeida (MMA: 4-0, 3 first round KO/TKO) (KB: 47-8, 27 KO/TKO) beat LFA middleweight champion Lucas Fernando by unanimous decision on DWCS last year to earn himself a UFC-contract.

It looks like Cesinha has been taking his full-time transition to MMA very seriously, as he’s joined Xtreme Couture and now trains with experienced UFC-fighters like Roman Dolidze, Caio Borralho, Chris Curtis, Brad Tavares and Michel Pereira:

1705691593446.jpeg
1705691618473.jpeg


It’s also worth noting that Alex Pereira and César Almeida fought a total of 3 times in Kickboxing!
Here’s their final meeting, for the vacant WGP middleweight championship:



In 2022 at Collision 4 (Badr Hari vs Alistair Overeem) César took on number 1 contender Serkan Özçağlayan and won a spectacular fight, which might be his most impressive performance inside the GLORY-ring and earned him a title-shot (I was there live):



Almeida made his GLORY-debut back in 2019 on the undercard of Collision 2 (Badr Hari vs Rico Verhoeven 2), when he took on the talented Donovan Wisse in a fantastic fight (I was there live):



Afterwards, the Surinamese went on to become GLORY middleweight champion when he finished Yousri Belgaroui (I was there live) and won Poatan’s vacant-title in 2021.
About a year ago, Donovan Wisse was set to defend his belt against César Almeida. However, for some reason the Brazilian missed weight, so there was no longer a title on the line.
Cesinha still gave Wisse one of the hardest fights of his career though (I was there live):

 
35 with some pretty noticeable miles. Hopefully he can get some fun flashy KO's
 
This is definitely a lay up fight for Almeida. First round KO I think.
 
I know I watched his DWCS fight but for the life of me I can't remember it very well... probably because Talbott stole the show and the Machado fight stunk up the whole card. I'll need to rewatch it. Fremd is pretty mediocre, but occasionally pulls some decent performances out of the bag if you're not prepared for his grappling.
 
MW is getting stacked outside top 15. Rankeds are okay I guess but I am more excited for guys like Shara, Olek, Caio (now ranked), Iron Turtle, Robocop, Pyfer, Bruno Silva, Aliskerov, Michel Pereira, Kopylov, Nickal. etc.
 
deanambrose said:
MW is getting stacked outside top 15. Rankeds are okay I guess but I am more excited for guys like Shara, Olek, Caio (now ranked), Iron Turtle, Robocop, Pyfer, Bruno Silva, Aliskerov, Michel Pereira, Kopylov, Nickal. etc.
It has much better depth now--still not as much as the lighter divisions--but the top dudes also fight much more, and that in turn, promotes a healthier, more competitive division.

Also, good fight. Cesar is intriguing and could spark him easily, but while Fremd is not great, we can't complain that he doesn't have any grappling chops like we often do about KB mma fights.
 
Safton said:
I know I watched his DWCS fight but for the life of me I can't remember it very well... probably because Talbott stole the show and the Machado fight stunk up the whole card. I'll need to rewatch it. Fremd is pretty mediocre, but occasionally pulls some decent performances out of the bag if you're not prepared for his grappling.
I think if the fight goes past the first round and involves some grappling/wrestling, it definitely gives us a solid idea of what César might be up to in the middleweight division
 
His fight against Serkan Ozcaglayan was very impressive. Very technical fighter. I think MMA will suit him
 
TacticalTijs said:
His fight against Serkan Ozcaglayan was very impressive. Very technical fighter. I think MMA will suit him
Yeah the way he walked Serkan down (who always tries to walk his opponents down aswell) in the first 2 rounds was insane. If César would’ve had more gas in the tank going into the third round, he might’ve gotten a finish.
I’m curious how Almeida will deal with a guy like Fremd
 
