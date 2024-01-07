News GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix is set for March 9

I'm waiting to see the brackets.

Let me remix it

Plazibat vs Cookie
Fat Guy vs Sofian
Ricco VS Levi
Crazy Iranian vs Uku

Reasoning

1 Antonio needs the rematch
2 Easiest match up for Antiono in quarters
3 Give Rico a hard fight
4 This one is a crazy banger

Why is the Iranian going from MW to HW
 
Indeed looking forward to a random draw and some face offs
 
Really looking forward to this tournament. Backing Levi or uku to win
 
The truth is, Rico is now so far ahead in skill and output. Several years ago, it had some questions but now for me, beyond doubt.

It is great that the others fight amongst themselves though. Makes for exciting HW depth.
 
My team from MainEventNL reached out to GLORY to address Jamal Ben Saddik’s absence from the Heavyweight Grand Prix.
Here’s what they told us (go to our Instagram and click the translate button for translation):

 
BoxerMaurits said:
My team from MainEventNL reached out to GLORY to address Jamal Ben Saddik’s absence from the Heavyweight Grand Prix.
Here’s what they told us (go to our Instagram and click the translate button for translation):

Click to expand...

He should appear at least in the reserve bout
 
Also, there’s still a real possibility that someone pulls out of the GP and they ask JBS to step in
 
BoxerMaurits said:
I agree, who would you put him against?
Click to expand...
Of all the people left outside of the Grand Prix, Benjamin rematch would I suppose be the biggest fan wise, but I would like him to face Kepenek
 
I like that match hope Kehl brings the fire like he did at glory 86. His last performance was a bit less impresive.
 
JBS would have been great in this Grand Prix, very hard fight for anyone and even if you win you might have taken too much damage.
Would really add to the whole Tournament feeling having a Boogeyman in there.

I think they made sure Rico and Plazibat are on opposite sites of the brackets no?
I think that is the final they are hoping for.
 
Hoping Rico fights Levi in the first fight. I've always thought that Levi would have a very good shot at beating Rico.
 
TheWizard said:
Hoping Rico fights Levi in the first fight. I've always thought that Levi would have a very good shot at beating Rico.
Click to expand...
Levi wont be a 1 round fight so if Rico will win this fight (i think he would) it will come at a cost
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BoxerMaurits
News Rico Verhoeven signs a new contract & enters the GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix, plus possibility of crossover-superfights
Replies
18
Views
2K
Marko Atanasovik
Marko Atanasovik
BoxerMaurits
  • Poll
News GLORY introduces a new strategy for 2024, year of the Grand Prix at HW, LHW, MW and WW
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
TorontoTO
TorontoTO

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,403
Messages
54,999,001
Members
174,545
Latest member
luchronical

Share this page

Back
Top