Glory bouts worth watching

Mick Dojang

I've never watched Glory before, but I'm having fun watching kickboxing lately

What are some good bouts to watch to get into Glory?

What differentiates it from something like K-1?
 
There has been a lot of great fights especially on their first few events. It depends on what kind of style of fighters you like and if you prefer technical fights or brawls.

I'd recommend checking out the Glory fights of Tyrone Spong, Alex Pereira, Petchpanomrung, Nieky Holzken, etc. but that's because I really liked watching them fight.

If you mean how Glory differentiates from the old K-1, it's just more modern and has more weight classes (old K-1 pretty much just had open weight and 70kg). The old K-1 had a different feel to it though and was really special especially their tournaments. The entrances and production was also more spectacular and the crowds were usually much bigger. There was also (IMO) a lot more talent in K-1 because MMA wasn't as big and the purses were also much bigger in K-1 than Glory (even though in the end a lot of fighters didn't end up getting paid).
 
There is no difference just that K1 was bigger and better and richer.
 
Tayski said:
Here's a great fight I'm rewatching after several years:


I don't remember this fight being so fast and explosive. First round Carnage just throws combos into Spong who blocks almost everything and chooses his shots and has a much higher landing rate. Hard low kicks. Also good liver shot. And destroyed him 3 x with the left hook. Saki basically took Sponge from us with that leg break.

Spong and Hari are the only fighters when I saw them for the first time I knew they were gonna be special.

How did Saki beat both of these guys.

I mean Spong even had a close fight with Übereem in his highest form, while essentially being a blown LHW.
 
