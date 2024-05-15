PBP GLORY 92: Wisse vs Bokeme, Sat. May 18 at 12:30pm ET/9:30am PT/18:30 CET, PBP Thread *** Sherdog Discussion *** (Free US Stream)

GLORY 92 Rotterdam: Donovan Wisse vs Ulric Bokeme

GLORY 92 will take place on Saturday May 18, live from the RTM Stage in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Donovan Wisse (20-1, 10 KO) puts his Middleweight championship on the line against No.1 contender Ulric Bokeme (32-4, 17 KO) in the main-event of the evening. Wisse is one of the top P4P Kickboxers on the planet today and is chasing his fourth straight title defense.

Following his heroics at the GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix, Levi Rigters (17-2, 8 KO) has been given his next assignment. The number one ranked Heavyweight will face Dutch kickboxing-veteran Nico 'Big Sexy' Horta (22-8, 3 KO) in the co-main event of GLORY 92, which will be a rematch of an amateur fight from many years ago.

The ‘King of The Hague’ crown is up for grabs when rivals Michael Boapeah (16-4-1, 7 KO) and Serkan Özçağlayan (45-9, 36 KO) clash. The two former Middleweight title-challengers meet in this local derby match-up where the winner walks away with bragging rights in a fight that is sure to split the fans in attendance.

There's plenty more action on the rest of the main-card!
German Middleweight Sergej Braun (43-13, 27 KO) takes on rising Moroccan prospect: The former Enfusion Welterweight champion Mohamed Touchassie (15-1, 12 KO).
Before that fight, former GLORY Welterweight title-challenger Jay Overmeer (29-6, 15 KO) and Teodor Hristov (15-3, 7 KO) from Bulgaria will meet in a potential fight-of-the-night matchup, Dutchman Jan Kaffa (20-3, 7 KO) will meet Denis Wosik (38-8-1, 9 KO) from Germany, and former Featherweight title-challenger Ahmad Chikh Mousa (58-9-1, 28 KO) & Albanian-star Berjan Peposhi (28-4, 16 KO) aim to showcase another all-time classic in this rematch of their ‘2023 GLORY Fight of the Year’ winner.

In the GLORY 92 prelims, Moroccan sensation Imad Hadar (23-2, 9 KO), training partner of UFC Heavyweight Ciryl Gane, will take on Juri De Sousa (44-8-1, 20 KO) from Portugal.
Additionally, the 24-year-old Enfusion LHW-champion Mory Kromah (28-2-1, 16 KO) will make his highly anticipated GLORY-debut on this card. “The Black Ghost” will go up against a fellow newcomer in Enfusion-fighter and Professional Boxer Anis Bouzid (KB: 45-3, 36 KO / Boxing: 2-0, 2 KO).
‘House of GLORY’ fighters Don Sno (3-1, 2 KO) and Figuereido Landman (2-1) will square-off in an attempt to make a name for themselves on the global stage in the opening bout of the night.

GLORY 92 is available in North America on Bally Live & Stadium, on DAZN in France & Belgium, and the event will be available to watch around the rest of world via various global broadcast partners (for full broadcast information, please visit the GLORY 92 event page or scroll down in this thread).

How to Watch:

The Prelims will stream live on GLORY's YouTube channel aswell as GLORY's FAST channels at 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT / 18:30 CET.

The GLORY 92 main-card streams live at 2pm ET / 11am PT / 20:00 CET.
- USA: Bally Live app / Watch Stadium (FREE)
- Canada: Watch Stadium / Bally Live app (FREE)
- Netherlands: Videoland
- France / Belgium: DAZN
- Brazil: Combate
- Japan: U-NEXT
- Poland: Viaplay
- Baltics: GO3
- Balkans: TV Arena Sport
- Romania: PRO TV
- Bulgaria: BTV
- Greece: Fight Network
- Cambodia: HMHDTV / Facebook.com
- Parts of Africa: StarTimes / New World TV
- Rest of the World: Triller TV / FITE (PPV on sale for $10,99)

Betting Odds:

US
EU

Wanna see how Rigters looks in this one, he seemed improved in the tournament. The videos of his opponent I found looked sloppy. Hoping for a finish from him.

Chick Moussa Peposhi fight should be fireworks.
 
I always thought Bally was a subscription service -- is that not the case?
I don’t know access to Bally Live since I’m Dutch, but apparently it’s free in USA/Canada, aswell as “Watch Stadium”
@BoxerMaurits is right, it's free in the states (idk about Canada). The app can be buggy and streams stutter at times, but overall it's ok. I really hate how there is no video timeline though. Every livestreaming service I have ever used has a timeline that allows you to scrub back in case you missed something, but Bally treats it like an old fashioned broadcast and you just get what you get. I like to archive my favorite fights or fights for studying, and it makes things a real pain in the ass.
 
@BoxerMaurits is right, it's free in the states (idk about Canada). The app can be buggy and streams stutter at times, but overall it's ok. I really hate how there is no video timeline though. Every livestreaming service I have ever used has a timeline that allows you to scrub back in case you missed something, but Bally treats it like an old fashioned broadcast and you just get what you get. I like to archive my favorite fights or fights for studying, and it makes things a real pain in the ass.
Thanks for this, I had no idea. I didn't even try to catch Glory 91, so this is good news.
 
