CREDIT TO @BoxerMaurits FOR ALL THE ADDED INFO ​

GLORY 92 will take place on Saturday May 18, live from the RTM Stage in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.puts his Middleweight championship on the line against No.1 contenderin the main-event of the evening. Wisse is one of the top P4P Kickboxers on the planet today and is chasing his fourth straight title defense.Following his heroics at the GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix,has been given his next assignment. The number one ranked Heavyweight will face Dutch kickboxing-veteranin the co-main event of GLORY 92, which will be a rematch of an amateur fight from many years ago.The ‘King of The Hague’ crown is up for grabs when rivalsandclash. The two former Middleweight title-challengers meet in this local derby match-up where the winner walks away with bragging rights in a fight that is sure to split the fans in attendance.There's plenty more action on the rest of the main-card!German Middleweighttakes on rising Moroccan prospect: The former Enfusion Welterweight championBefore that fight, former GLORY Welterweight title-challengerandfrom Bulgaria will meet in a potential fight-of-the-night matchup, Dutchmanwill meetfrom Germany, and former Featherweight title-challenger& Albanian-staraim to showcase another all-time classic in this rematch of their ‘2023 GLORY Fight of the Year’ winner.In the GLORY 92 prelims, Moroccan sensation, training partner of UFC Heavyweight Ciryl Gane, will take onfrom Portugal.Additionally, the 24-year-old Enfusion LHW-champion Mory Kromahwill make his highly anticipated GLORY-debut on this card. “The Black Ghost” will go up against a fellow newcomer in Enfusion-fighter and Professional Boxer Anis Bouzid‘House of GLORY’ fightersandwill square-off in an attempt to make a name for themselves on the global stage in the opening bout of the night.GLORY 92 is available in North America on Bally Live & Stadium, on DAZN in France & Belgium, and the event will be available to watch around the rest of world via various global broadcast partners (for full broadcast information, please visit the GLORY 92 event page or scroll down in this thread).