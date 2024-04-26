PBP GLORY 91 Paris: Semeleer vs Kwasi, Sat. April 27 at 2pm ET/11am PT/20:00 CET, PBP Thread

Who wins the Welterweight Championship-fight?

  • Total voters
    7
BoxerMaurits

BoxerMaurits

The Dutchman
Platinum Member
Joined
Aug 27, 2020
Messages
10,740
Reaction score
34,726
1714082786549.jpeg


GLORY 91 Paris: Endy Semeleer vs Chico Kwasi

After a sold-out event last September, GLORY Kickboxing returns to France with GLORY 91 taking place at the Dôme de Paris, on Saturday April 27.

The GLORY Welterweight title will be on the line in the main-event as the reigning & defending champion Endy Semeleer (35-1, 17 KO) welcomes the challenge of No.1 contender Chico Kwasi (42-5, 22 KO).

In the co-main event, after his crazy GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix performance, “The Golden Wolf” Bahram Rajabzadeh (66-2, 58 KO) steps back down to Light-heavyweight and meets the Paris-based French Kickboxing & Sanda champion Kevin Oumar (KB: 33-4, 7 KO / MMA: 9-4), who handed GLORY-fighter Mo Amine his first professional loss in MMA (third-round submission).

Belgian-Moroccan Muay Thai superstar Youssef Boughanem (243-42-11, 159 KO) steps into the GLORY ring for the very first time in his illustrious career as he meets the Ukraine’s Stanislav Kazantsev (25-8-1, 7 KO).

The best of French kickboxing will be on display throughout the rest of the card as a host of the nation’s top stars will be in action against opponents from all over the world.

The main-card also features French top Heavyweight Sofian Laïdouni (35-3-1, 17 KO) going up against German veteran Vladimir Tok (51-19, 28 KO), the always exciting Pascal Touré (18-6, 6 KO) of Lyon who’ll take on former LHW title-challenger Mohamed Amine (KB: 29-6, 16 KO / MMA: 5-2, 4 KO) for a spot in the Light-heavyweight Grand Prix that will take place on June 8, the highly anticipated GLORY return of Frenchman Cyril Benzaquen (57-12-3, 8 KO) as he faces the Moroccan ‘House of Glory’ participant Soufiane Abdelkhalek (16-2, 9 KO), and French Muay Thai veteran Bobo Sacko (75-6-1, 29 KO) comes in to make his GLORY debut as he meets the former Featherweight title-challenger David Mejia (61-16, 18 KO) from Spain.

GLORY 91 will also feature a top-quality preliminary card, headlined by Paris’ own Diaguely Camara (24-5-1, 10 KO) versus former Enfusion champion Robin Ciric (21-7, 7 KO) of the Netherlands, supported by a battle of prospects as Morocco’s Ismail Ouzgni (4-1, 1 KO) meets France’s Mehdi Ait El Hadj (31-4-2, 8 KO) and, lastly, Germany’s Florian Kröger (19-10, 6 KO) welcomes budding French standout Ramy Deghir (5-1-1, 5 KO) into GLORY in the opening fight of the night.

1713947873147.jpeg

GLORY 91 takes place Saturday April 27 in Dôme de Paris, France, and will be available to watch live exclusively on DAZN in France & Belgium, on Bally Live in North America, and the event will be available to watch around the rest of world via various global broadcast partners (for full global broadcast information, please visit the GLORY 91 event page).


Full Fightcard:




How to Watch:

The Prelims will stream live on GLORY's YouTube channel aswell as GLORY's FAST channels at 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT / 18:30 CET.

The GLORY 91 main-card streams live at 2pm ET / 11am PT / 20:00 CET.
Fans can find their local GLORY broadcast partner(s) below:
glorykickboxing.com

GLORY 91

The official home of GLORY, the world's largest kickboxing organization.
glorykickboxing.com glorykickboxing.com

- USA: Bally Live app / Watch Stadium (FREE)
- Canada: Watch Stadium / Bally Live app (FREE)
- Netherlands: Videoland
- France / Belgium: DAZN
- Brazil: Combate
- Japan: U-NEXT
- Poland: Viaplay
- Baltics: GO3
- Balkans: TV Arena Sport
- Romania: PRO TV
- Bulgaria: BTV
- Greece: Fight Network
- Cambodia: HMHDTV / Facebook.com
- Parts of Africa: StarTimes / New World TV
- Rest of the World: Triller TV / FITE (PPV on sale for $10,99)


Betting Odds:

US
1714088071858.jpeg

EU
1714088125994.jpeg


Free Prelims:

 
Last edited:
Take a look at the detailed OP for viewing information and everything you need to know about GLORY 91 ! :)
@Liverkick-king56

@samuelsoncast

@StonedLemur

@TacticalTijs

@Platinum

@BFoe

@ChimRichalds

@Eternalwarriorking

@Langinbang187

@drbolony

@cereal gan

@Caicara

@Robbocop

@OldBoy91

@PaddyO'malley

@Blanqa Blanqua

@Dude Incredible

@IronGolem007

@ThereIsNoSpoon

@BroRogan

@CatchtheseHands

@Mohawk Banditó

@Sasha

@Icanseeu

@Ace70 V2

@Paolo Delutis

@FrappeDuRocma

@SalvadorAllende

@Doughie99

@MCDojoMMA

@Pancake Sprawl

@Wormwood

@Sanctus

@Richard Fannin

@KID Yamamoto

@John12

@careto

@Dirty Frank

@UFCIsNOTRigged

@Jean-MMA

@ExitLUPin

@John makfresshi

@ICHEERTHEBULL

@Bobby Boulders

@World eater

@legedema

@TempleoftheDog

@KDR by RNC

@don't ask

@TJ Dillashank

@wwkirk

@MarloStanfield

@TXstriker

@Dr. Rose

@xhaydenx

@Davidjacksonjones

@TCE

@Milenkovic

@jeff7b9

@WoozyFailGuy

@Poirierfan

@Ares Black

@Simple Southerner

@Prince Nephilim

@TorontoTO

@Siver!

@deanambrose

@textwarrior

@Iroh

@Killer Kadoogan

@spinup

@Koala

@Koya

@Trupsi

@amok attitude

@Rum that Chimay-Leffe

@I.Broke.The.Bat!

@Gohel

@frontkick1

@DC23

@Gamer007

@pride_rules

@Thesnake101

@Frode Falch
 
BoxerMaurits said:
Not necessarily related to this event, but last Sunday I had the opportunity to meet and hang out with Dutch legend Nieky Holzken at a local Kickboxing event in my home country of the Netherlands, which I thought was pretty cool :cool:

View attachment 1041357
Click to expand...
Holzken was always fun to watch , one of the greatest in his division and had several opportunities to watch him cage side
 
Wait what Glory this weekend too. Saturday at noon ET!

Damn there's a lotta great fighting action this weekend. One Friday fights starts in about an hour. Man there's LFA, UFC, Bare Knucklemania and Glory. Hell yeah. Thanks for the thread @BoxerMaurits.
 
BoxerMaurits said:
Take a look at the detailed OP for viewing information and everything you need to know about GLORY 91 ! :)
@Liverkick-king56

@samuelsoncast

@StonedLemur

@TacticalTijs

@Platinum

@BFoe

@ChimRichalds

@Eternalwarriorking

@Langinbang187

@drbolony

@cereal gan

@Caicara

@Robbocop

@OldBoy91

@PaddyO'malley

@Blanqa Blanqua

@Dude Incredible

@IronGolem007

@ThereIsNoSpoon

@BroRogan

@CatchtheseHands

@Mohawk Banditó

@Sasha

@Icanseeu

@Ace70 V2

@Paolo Delutis

@FrappeDuRocma

@SalvadorAllende

@Doughie99

@MCDojoMMA

@Pancake Sprawl

@Wormwood

@Sanctus

@Richard Fannin

@KID Yamamoto

@John12

@careto

@Dirty Frank

@UFCIsNOTRigged

@Jean-MMA

@ExitLUPin

@John makfresshi

@ICHEERTHEBULL

@Bobby Boulders

@World eater

@legedema

@TempleoftheDog

@KDR by RNC

@don't ask

@TJ Dillashank

@wwkirk

@MarloStanfield

@TXstriker

@Dr. Rose

@xhaydenx

@Davidjacksonjones

@TCE

@Milenkovic

@jeff7b9

@WoozyFailGuy

@Poirierfan

@Ares Black

@Simple Southerner

@Prince Nephilim

@TorontoTO

@Siver!

@deanambrose

@textwarrior

@Iroh

@Killer Kadoogan

@spinup

@Koala

@Koya

@Trupsi

@amok attitude

@Rum that Chimay-Leffe

@I.Broke.The.Bat!

@Gohel

@frontkick1

@DC23

@Gamer007

@pride_rules

@Thesnake101

@Frode Falch
Click to expand...

Thanks my friend you did a great job 👍🏼
 
BoxerMaurits said:
Not necessarily related to this event, but last Sunday I had the opportunity to meet and hang out with Dutch legend Nieky Holzken at a local Kickboxing event in my home country of the Netherlands, which I thought was pretty cool :cool:

View attachment 1041357
Click to expand...
You're a lucky man, my dear fellow average sherdogger!
"The Natural" is a legit badass, I was stocked when he fought Sexyama earlier this year; dude still got it<mma4>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BoxerMaurits
  • Poll
PBP GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix: Sat. March 9 at 12pm ET/9am PT/18:00 CET, PBP Thread
23 24 25
Replies
488
Views
12K
GreenGorilla
GreenGorilla
BoxerMaurits
News GLORY returns to France for event at Dôme de Paris, April 27
2 3
Replies
51
Views
4K
BoxerMaurits
BoxerMaurits
BoxerMaurits
  • Poll
PBP GLORY 90: Endy Semeleer vs Anwar Ouled-Chaib, Sat Dec. 23 at 1pm ET/10am PT, PBP Discussion
2
Replies
20
Views
2K
BoxerMaurits
BoxerMaurits
BoxerMaurits
  • Poll
PBP Levels Fight League 11, Amsterdam: Sun Feb.18 at 12pm ET/9am PT/18:00 CET, PBP Thread (FREE Stream)
4 5 6
Replies
119
Views
5K
BoxerMaurits
BoxerMaurits
BoxerMaurits
  • Poll
Media This might be the best FightWeek ever, and here's why:
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
3K
Blanqa Blanqua
Blanqa Blanqua

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,138
Messages
55,469,477
Members
174,787
Latest member
Biden's Diaper

Share this page

Back
Top