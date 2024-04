GLORY 91 Paris: Endy Semeleer vs Chico Kwasi

After a sold-out event last September, GLORY Kickboxing returns to France with GLORY 91 taking place at the Dôme de Paris, on Saturday April 27.The GLORY Welterweight title will be on the line in the main-event as the reigning & defending championwelcomes the challenge of No.1 contenderIn the co-main event, after his crazy GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix performance, “The Golden Wolf”steps back down to Light-heavyweight and meets the Paris-based French Kickboxing & Sanda champion, who handed GLORY-fighter Mo Amine his first professional loss in MMA (third-round submission).Belgian-Moroccan Muay Thai superstarsteps into the GLORY ring for the very first time in his illustrious career as he meets the Ukraine’sThe best of French kickboxing will be on display throughout the rest of the card as a host of the nation’s top stars will be in action against opponents from all over the world.The main-card also features French top Heavyweightgoing up against German veteran, the always excitingof Lyon who’ll take on former LHW title-challengerfor a spot in the Light-heavyweight Grand Prix that will take place on June 8, the highly anticipated GLORY return of Frenchmanas he faces the Moroccan ‘House of Glory’ participant, and French Muay Thai veterancomes in to make his GLORY debut as he meets the former Featherweight title-challengerfrom Spain.GLORY 91 will also feature a top-quality preliminary card, headlined by Paris’ ownversus former Enfusion championof the Netherlands, supported by a battle of prospects as Morocco’smeets France’sand, lastly, Germany’swelcomes budding French standoutinto GLORY in the opening fight of the night.GLORY 91 takes place Saturday April 27 in Dôme de Paris, France, and will be available to watch live exclusively on DAZN in France & Belgium, on Bally Live in North America, and the event will be available to watch around the rest of world via various global broadcast partners (for full global broadcast information, please visit the GLORY 91 event page).The Prelims will stream live on GLORY's YouTube channel aswell as GLORY's FAST channels atThe GLORY 91 main-card streams live atFans can find their local GLORY broadcast partner(s) below:- USA: Bally Live app / Watch Stadium (FREE)- Canada: Watch Stadium Bally Live app (FREE)- Netherlands: Videoland- France / Belgium: DAZN- Brazil: Combate- Japan: U-NEXT- Poland: Viaplay- Baltics: GO3- Balkans: TV Arena Sport- Romania: PRO TV- Bulgaria: BTV- Greece: Fight Network- Cambodia: HMHDTV / Facebook.com- Parts of Africa: StarTimes / New World TV- Rest of the World: Triller TV / FITE (PPV on sale for $10,99)