GLORY 91 Paris: Semeleer vs Kwasi, Sat. April 27 at 12pm ET/9am PT/18:00 CET, PBP Thread

BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 10,707
- Reaction score
- 34,551
GLORY 91 Paris: Endy Semeleer vs Chico Kwasi
After a sold-out event last September, GLORY Kickboxing returns to France with GLORY 91 taking place at the Dôme de Paris, on Saturday April 27.
The GLORY Welterweight title will be on the line in the main-event as the reigning & defending champion Endy Semeleer (35-1, 17 KO) welcomes the challenge of No.1 contender Chico Kwasi (42-5, 22 KO).
In the co-main event, after his crazy GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix performance, “The Golden Wolf” Bahram Rajabzadeh (66-2, 58 KO) steps back down to Light-heavyweight and meets the Paris-based French Kickboxing & Sanda champion Kevin Oumar (KB: 33-4, 7 KO / MMA: 9-4), who handed GLORY-fighter Mo Amine his first professional loss in MMA (third-round submission).
Belgian-Moroccan Muay Thai superstar Youssef Boughanem (243-42-11, 159 KO) steps into the GLORY ring for the very first time in his illustrious career as he meets the Ukraine’s Stanislav Kazantsev (25-8-1, 7 KO).
The best of French kickboxing will be on display throughout the rest of the card as a host of the nation’s top stars will be in action against opponents from all over the world.
The main-card also features French top Heavyweight Sofian Laïdouni (35-3-1, 17 KO) going up against German veteran Vladimir Tok (51-19, 28 KO), the always exciting Pascal Touré (18-6, 6 KO) of Lyon who’ll take on former LHW title-challenger Mohamed Amine (KB: 29-6, 16 KO / MMA: 5-2, 4 KO), the highly anticipated GLORY return of Frenchman Cyril Benzaquen (57-12-3, 8 KO) as he faces the Moroccan ‘House of Glory’ participant Soufiane Abdelkhalek (16-2, 9 KO), and French Muay Thai veteran Bobo Sacko (75-6-1, 29 KO) comes in to make his GLORY debut as he meets the former Featherweight title-challenger David Mejia (61-16, 18 KO) from Spain.
GLORY 91 will also feature a top-quality preliminary card, headlined by Paris’ own Diaguely Camara (24-5-1, 10 KO) versus former Enfusion champion Robin Ciric (21-7, 7 KO) of the Netherlands, supported by a battle of prospects as Morocco’s Ismail Ouzgni (4-1, 1 KO) meets France’s Mehdi Ait El Hadj (31-4-2, 8 KO) and, lastly, Germany’s Florian Kröger (19-10, 6 KO) welcomes budding French standout Ramy Deghir (5-1-1, 5 KO) into GLORY in the opening fight of the night.
GLORY 91 takes place Saturday April 27 in Dôme de Paris, France, and will be available to watch live exclusively on DAZN in France & Belgium, on Bally Live in North America, and the event will be available to watch around the rest of world via various global broadcast partners (for full global broadcast information, please visit the GLORY 91 event page).
Full Fightcard:
How to Watch:
The Prelims will stream live on GLORY's YouTube channel aswell as GLORY's FAST channels at 12pm ET / 9am PT / 18:00 CET.
The GLORY 91 main-card streams live at 2pm ET / 11am PT / 20:00 CET.
Fans can find their local GLORY broadcast partner(s) below:
GLORY 91
The official home of GLORY, the world's largest kickboxing organization.
glorykickboxing.com
- USA: Bally Live app / Watch Stadium (FREE)
- Canada: Watch Stadium / Bally Live app (FREE)
- Netherlands: Videoland
- France / Belgium: DAZN
- Brazil: Combate
- Japan: U-NEXT
- Poland: Viaplay
- Baltics: GO3
- Balkans: TV Arena Sport
- Romania: PRO TV
- Bulgaria: BTV
- Greece: Fight Network
- Cambodia: HMHDTV / Facebook.com
- Parts of Africa: StarTimes / New World TV
- Rest of the World: Triller TV / FITE (PPV on sale for $10,99)
Betting Odds:
US
EU
Free Prelims: