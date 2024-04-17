BoxerMaurits
Which 8 Light-heavyweights would you guys like to see in this one-night Tournament?
Post PED Tavares has no business being in the tournament tbhEveryone in the first row and El Bouni and Micheletti should be in it.
You beat me to the punch. I'd definitely like to see Ce fight some of these guys. The man checks all the boxes aside from the quality of his opposition.Bahram, Maslo, and Latescu are the ones i care about, and it should be sorted so they fight no sooner than the semis.
Ideally they'd borrow Liu Ce for this GP too but that's too much to ask of Glory. I haven't paid for a Glory event in years at this point, but if they got Liu Ce i'd happily pay full price as soon as they announced it.
Ștefan Lătescu is IN:Maslo, Bahram and Latescu are a must. Then Abena and Khbabez, El Bouni is good filler.
Couple spots they can go about pretty freely.
Post PED Tavares has no business being in the tournament tbh
Add Khababez and Abena and you have a very solid tournement. Would have really liked some placement fights for the remaining 3 spotsBahram, Maslo, and Latescu are the ones i care about, and it should be sorted so they fight no sooner than the semis.
Add Khababez and Abena and you have a very solid tournement. Would have really liked some placement fights for the remaining 3 spots
El bouni vs Stoica
Micheletti vs Duut
Amine vs Liu Ce
Agreed but i don't think you put Ce in a qualifier, just in case it goes to shit as we've often seen with GPs in other orgs. Liu Ce is getting lots of hype at the moment after winning the open and CW GPs in K1 along with winning the ISKA belt in WLF in between so i think you don't risk him losing beforehand. Whether he gets smoked in the Glory GP would just be one of those things, but i feel like you have to include him if you're Glory, and try to use his growing popularity to grow your own division.
By letting him fight 1 fight before the tournement you can claim he is an glory fighter when he enters the tournement instead of a K1 fighter.
Looks really bad if someone outside the org comes in and win it
And the champ on the other sideIt does look bad, but it still builds the division overall, and they can bring him back to fight big names whether he wins or loses. I just don't see the point of bringing in a guy who has incredible hype around him at the moment after winning two K1 GPs and then sticking him in a qualifier. Qualifiers going poorly in recent years have been a sure fire way to kill any hype around a prospective up and coming talent.
Regardless, i doubt Glory even attempts to bring in Liu Ce, and they'll probably find a way to stick Latescu, Bahram and Maslo on the same side of the bracket.