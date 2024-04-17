VinceF said: Add Khababez and Abena and you have a very solid tournement. Would have really liked some placement fights for the remaining 3 spots



El bouni vs Stoica

Micheletti vs Duut

Amine vs Liu Ce Click to expand...

Agreed but i don't think you put Ce in a qualifier, just in case it goes to shit as we've often seen with GPs in other orgs. Liu Ce is getting lots of hype at the moment after winning the open and CW GPs in K1 along with winning the ISKA belt in WLF in between so i think you don't risk him losing beforehand. Whether he gets smoked in the Glory GP would just be one of those things, but i feel like you have to include him if you're Glory, and try to use his growing popularity to grow your own division.