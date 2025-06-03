GLORY 100th Anniversary | THE FIGHT CARD IS INSANE! 4 world titles, 4 four-man one-night tournaments, 20 fights

According to the organization, GLORY 100 is set to be the biggest event in kickboxing history and one of the biggest events on the combat sports calendar.
GLORY 100 will be available to watch live on DAZN PPV in the Netherlands, North America, the UK, and various regions around the world. For full global broadcast listings, please visit GLORYKickboxing.com.
GLORY 100 will be available to watch live on DAZN PPV in the Netherlands, North America, the UK, and various regions around the world. For full global broadcast listings, please visit GLORYKickboxing.com.