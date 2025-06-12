Main Card – DAZN – 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT
Rico Verhoeven vs. Artem Vakhitov
Tarik Khbabez vs. Sergej Maslobojev
TBD vs. TBD – Tournament D Final
TBD vs. TBD – Tournament C Final
Donovan Wisse vs. Michael Boapeah
Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9 vs. Miguel Trindade
TBD vs. TBD – Tournament B Final
TBD vs. TBD – Tournament A Final
Iliass Hammouche vs. Mesud Selimović
Jamal Ben Saddik vs. Sofian Laïdouni – Semifinal D2
Kevin Tariq Osaro vs. Luigj Gashi- Semfinal D1
Bahram Rajabzadeh vs. Asdren Gashi – Semifinal C2
Mory Kromah vs. Alin Nechita – Semifinal C1
Preliminary Card – YouTube – 9:00am ET / 6:00am PT
Serkan Özçağlayan vs. Mohamed Touchassie
Berjan Peposhi vs. Deniz Demirkapu
Miloš Cvjetićanin vs. Cem Caceres Aygun – Semifinal B2
Colin George vs. Nico Pereira Horta – Semifinal B1
Asadulla Nasipov vs. Anis Bouzid – Semifinal A2
Iraj Azizpour vs. Ionut Iancu – Semifinal A1
Iuri Fernandes vs. Samuele Pugliese – Reserve
GLORY 100 is shaping up to be the biggest event in Kickboxing history, and one of the most stacked nights on the 2025 combat sports calendar.
Live from Rotterdam Ahoy on Saturday June 14, the event features FOUR world title fights, FOUR 4-man one-night Heavyweight Tournaments, and a lineup packed with the sport’s biggest names and rising stars, totaling 20 fights on one epic card.
Headlining is a true clash of legends as ‘The King of Kickboxing’ Rico Verhoeven (65-10, 21 KO) defends his Heavyweight crown against Artem Vakhitov (22-6, 8 KO), the most decorated Light-Heavyweight champion in GLORY history, and the last man to beat Alex Pereira in Kickboxing.
In the co-main event, LHW champion Tarik Khbabez (52-11-1, 28 KO) and former champ Sergej Maslobojev (41-7, 25 KO) run it back in a grudge match for the Light-Heavyweight belt.
At Middleweight, Donovan Wisse (22-1, 10 KO) looks to break Alex Pereira’s title defense record in a must-watch rematch against No.1 contender Michael Boapeah (21-4-1, 9 KO).
Featherweight king Petch (173-40-3, 27 KO), GLORY’s second longest-reigning champion ever, rematches Miguel Trindade (62-7, 27 KO) in a follow-up to their razor-thin RISE x GLORY Grand Prix final last December.
And then there’s the Last Heavyweight Standing Tournament: four one-night, 4-man Tourneys. Winners advance to the end-of-year 8-man Grand Prix, where the next challenger for Verhoeven or Vakhitov will be decided.
Tournament participants include:
‘The Goliath’ Jamal Ben Saddik (38-9, 29 KO), number one French Heavyweight Sofian Laïdouni (38-4-1, 19 KO), former interim-champ Tariq Osaro (27-4-1, 14 KO), ‘The Golden Wolf’ Bahram Rajabzadeh (71-4, 63 KO), ‘The Black Ghost’ Mory Kromah (32-3-1, 19 KO), ‘Big Sexy’ Nico Horta (24-10, 4 KO), rising star Cem Caceres (19-1, 14 KO), and Serbian powerhouse Miloš Cvjetićanin (12-3, 8 KO).
GLORY 100 will be available to watch live on DAZN PPV in the Netherlands, North America, the UK, and various regions around the world.
Full Fightcard:
How to Watch:
The Prelims/Superfights will stream live on GLORY's YouTube channel aswell as GLORY's Fast Channels at 9am ET / 6am PT / 3pm CET.
The GLORY 100 main card streams live at 12pmET / 9am PT / 6pm CET.
Fans can find their local broadcast partner(s) below: