GLORY 100: Rico Verhoeven vs Artem Vakhitov

Full Fightcard:

How to Watch:

Betting Odds:

Prelims:

GLORY 100 is shaping up to be the biggest event in Kickboxing history, and one of the most stacked nights on the 2025 combat sports calendar.Live from Rotterdam Ahoy on Saturday June 14, the event featuresworld title fights,4-man one-night Heavyweight Tournaments, and a lineup packed with the sport’s biggest names and rising stars, totalingon one epic card.Headlining is a true clash of legends as ‘The King of Kickboxing’defends his Heavyweight crown against, the most decorated Light-Heavyweight champion in GLORY history, and the last man to beat Alex Pereira in Kickboxing.In the co-main event, LHW championand former champrun it back in a grudge match for the Light-Heavyweight belt.At Middleweight,looks to break Alex Pereira’s title defense record in a must-watch rematch against No.1 contenderFeatherweight king, GLORY’s second longest-reigning champion ever, rematchesRISE x GLORY Grand Prix final last December.And then there’s theTournament: four one-night, 4-man Tourneys. Winners advance to the end-of-year 8-man Grand Prix, where the next challenger for Verhoeven or Vakhitov will be decided.Tournament participants include:‘The Goliath’, number one French Heavyweight, former interim-champ, ‘The Golden Wolf’, ‘The Black Ghost’, ‘Big Sexy’, rising star, and Serbian powerhouseGLORY 100 will be available to watch live on DAZN PPV in the Netherlands, North America, the UK, and various regions around the world.For full global broadcast options, please visit GLORYKickboxing.com The Prelims/Superfights will stream live on GLORY's YouTube channel aswell as GLORY's Fast Channels atThe GLORY 100 main card streams live atFans can find their local broadcast partner(s) below: