International Global cyber crash: The effect of technology outages on companies

By Eleanor Butler
Published on 19/07/2024

When the technology says no, how can businesses stay resilient?

A software update from cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike caused chaos across the globe on Friday as computer systems were thrown into a blackout.

Flights were grounded, medical services were disrupted, and some broadcasters were forced off air. Many companies are still scrambling to reinstate services.

CrowdStrike said the outage's trigger was not a security incident or a cyberattack, but rather a faulty update to computers running Microsoft Windows.

"We're deeply sorry," CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz told broadcaster NBC.
"That update had a software bug in it and caused an issue with the Microsoft operating system …We identified this very quickly and remediated the issue."

Cost for businesses​

When blue error screens started popping up across offices earlier today, one immediate concern for businesses was productivity losses.

With services down, staff were unable to carry out their daily tasks, which ultimately costs money if the work must be done at a later date.

Programmes affected by the blip included a range of Microsoft 365 products. These are used by an estimated 95% of Fortune 500 companies.

With deadlines and meetings pushed back, company-client relationships were also on the line. In order to reassure customers, a number of firms released statements earlier today.

Sky News, a UK broadcaster, told the public that they were "working to restore services as quickly as possible" after their programming was cut on Friday morning. Berlin's Brandenburg airport said there would be "delays to check in". Similar warnings were sent out by emergency services, medical practices and retailers.

Michelle Ovens CBE, Founder of Small Business Britain, told Euronews that the impact of major outages can be "extremely costly" for small firms.

She advised businesses to be "open and transparent with customers in the event of an IT issue, and always maintain clear communication with them about how affected your systems are and how long you expect the issue to persist".

A business' reputation is likely to take even more of a hit if the problem is less widespread, as clients will be less prone to believe the issue is beyond the control of the firm they are dealing with.
The importance of a plan B​

As well as giving tips on managing communications, Michelle Ovens told us that "small business owners should always have a failsafe".

In the event of a technology outage, it is not just productivity that is lost, but potentially sales as well.

"Make sure to back up your files on more than one platform regularly, and have an alternative payment method ready," Ovens said.

This was a sentiment echoed by Tina McKenzie, Policy and Advocacy Chair of the UK's Federation of Small Businesses.

"[Friday’s crash] highlights the importance of having a business continuity plan to manage unexpected disruptions. Such plans help businesses deal with unforeseen events like pandemics, flooding, natural disasters, and of course, technology outages."
Data risks​

So far, it doesn’t seem as if there is a risk of a data breach as a result of Friday's crash. This is where confidential information is obtained by unauthorised individuals.

Even so, Nishanth Sastry, Director of Research of the Department of Computer Science at the University of Surrey, told Euronews: "you could see fraudsters and criminals using a vector such as this outage to threaten to bring down operations of businesses."

This makes it more important than ever for firms to maintain the resilience of their IT systems.

Guillermo de Haro, Vice dean of the School of Science and Technology at IE University in Madrid, explained that "risk management is nowadays a growing discipline" and one that is boosted by artificial intelligence.
"AI and machine learning algorithms can analyse data from IT and other systems to predict potential failures before they occur, allowing for proactive maintenance and reducing the likelihood of outages," explained de Haro.

"In some case they can even take care of the detection, diagnose and respond to the incident automatically and in real-time."

https://www.euronews.com/business/2...the-effect-of-technology-outages-on-companies
 

Explainer: What caused the global cyber outage?​

By Martin Coulter and James Pearson

WHAT HAPPENED?​

CrowdStrike (CRWD.O), opens new tab, a U.S. cybersecurity company with a market value of about $83 billion, is among the most popular in the world, counting more than 20,000 subscribers around the world, the company's website shows.

According to an alert sent by CrowdStrike to its clients at 0530 GMT on Friday and reviewed by Reuters, its widely used "Falcon Sensor" software is causing Microsoft Windows to crash and display a blue screen, known informally as the “Blue Screen of Death”.

George Kurtz, CrowdStrike's CEO, said in a post on X that CrowdStrike had deployed a fix for the issue. "This is not a security incident or cyberattack," he wrote.

However, it is not clear how easily the affected systems can be fixed remotely, as the "Blue Screen of Death" is causing computers to crash on reboot before they can be updated.

"This means in this state, devices can't be updated automatically, meaning manual intervention is required," said Daniel Card, of UK-based cybersecurity consultancy PwnDefend.
Ciaran Martin, former head of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), part of Britain’s GCHQ intelligence agency, said the scale of the problem was huge.

"This is not unprecedented, but I’m struggling to think of an outage at quite this scale. It has happened over the years, but this is one of the biggest. I think it’ll likely be short-lived because, the nature of the problem is actually quite simple".

"But it's very, very, very, very, big" he added.

WHY DID IT HAPPEN?​

Accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, governments and businesses alike have become increasingly dependent on a handful of interconnected technology companies over the past two decades.

Experts say the cyber outage revealed the risks of an increasingly online world.

To protect their computer networks from being breached by hackers, many businesses use a cybersecurity product known as Endpoint Detection and Response, or EDR, which runs in the background of corporate machines, or "endpoints".

Firms like CrowdStrike are able to use their EDR products as early warning systems for potential digital attacks, scan for viruses, and prevent hackers from gaining unauthorised access to corporate networks.

But, in this case, something in CrowdStrike's code is conflicting with something in the code that makes Windows work, and causing those systems to crash, even after rebooting.
"With the move to the cloud and with companies like CrowdStrike owning huge market shares, their software is running on millions of computers around the world," said Card.

WHO HAS BEEN IMPACTED?

The global tech outage has affected operations in different sectors internationally including at Spanish airports, U.S. airlines and Australian media and banks.

The governments of Australia, New Zealand, and a number of U.S. states are facing issues, while American Airlines (AAL.O), opens new tab, Delta Airlines (DAL.N), opens new tab, United Airlines (UAL.O), and Allegiant Air (ALGT.O grounded flights citing communication problems.

In Britain, Sky News, one of the country's major television news channels, was off air for hours on Friday before service was restored.

https://www.reuters.com/technology/what-caused-global-cyber-outage-2024-07-19/
 
