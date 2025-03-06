  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

International Glenn Greenwald “interviews” QAnon Dugin

filthybliss

filthybliss

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Mar 4, 2024
Messages
7,413
Reaction score
15,055
Dugin is a QAnon type kook and Greenwald softball interviews and sanewashes him here. To put things to more clear context, Dugin was a member of Nazi Pamyat party which believes
"the main source of the misfortunes of Russian people, disintegration of the economy, denationalization of Russian culture, alcoholism, ecological crisis" (according to Pamyat). The Zionists were also blamed for the triggering of the revolutions in 1905 and 1917, the death of millions in the course of the Russian Civil War and for Joseph Stalin's personality cult. The contemporary Soviet government apparatus was alleged to be infiltrated by "Zionists and freemasons" working as "agents of Zionism" and serving the purpose of subordinating the Soviet government to the "Jewish capital". The "Zionist Occupation Government" accusation was often used by Pamyat“

Anyways, he’s also a Stalin Simp….Weird times. Link to the interview is below so he is justifying Russian Imperialism here.

 
Seems interesting. Dugin used to be Putin's main ideologue, so it's interesting to understand how Putin thinks.
Understanding an adversary is important to counter their methods.
 
  • Like
Reactions: SRN
Xanzito said:
Seems interesting. Dugin used to be Putin's main ideologue, so it's interesting to understand how Putin thinks.
Understanding an adversary is important to counter their methods.
Click to expand...
The U.S. is not an adversary at this time.
 
The title should be that Glen Greenwald refuses to participate in cancel culture.
 
True story:

Dugin used the pseudonym “Sievers” for his earlier writings. This was in honor of Wolfram Sievers, a Nazi famous for his collection of Jewish skulls, who was executed for his war crimes.

Glenn Greenwald is of Jewish descent.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,730
Messages
56,984,979
Members
175,486
Latest member
DaCrippler

Share this page

Back
Top