Dugin is a QAnon type kook and Greenwald softball interviews and sanewashes him here. To put things to more clear context, Dugin was a member of Nazi Pamyat party which believes
"the main source of the misfortunes of Russian people, disintegration of the economy, denationalization of Russian culture, alcoholism, ecological crisis" (according to Pamyat). The Zionists were also blamed for the triggering of the revolutions in 1905 and 1917, the death of millions in the course of the Russian Civil War and for Joseph Stalin's personality cult. The contemporary Soviet government apparatus was alleged to be infiltrated by "Zionists and freemasons" working as "agents of Zionism" and serving the purpose of subordinating the Soviet government to the "Jewish capital". The "Zionist Occupation Government" accusation was often used by Pamyat“
Anyways, he’s also a Stalin Simp….Weird times. Link to the interview is below so he is justifying Russian Imperialism here.
Anyways, he’s also a Stalin Simp….Weird times. Link to the interview is below so he is justifying Russian Imperialism here.