Give me your Washington Redskins new name

Ûdun Ghuephd
https://www.espn.com/
https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/13/us/washington-redskins-nickname-change-spt/index.html
The Washington Redskins are retiring their name and logo.
So let's here it. What do you suggest?
Washington Patriots
D.C Diplomats
Washington Foreskins
D.C Kidditouchers
What do you got?
[Hard to get links to work on mobile]
