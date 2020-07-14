Give me your Washington Redskins new name

The team originated as the Boston Braves, based in Boston, Massachusetts, in 1932, under the ownership of George Preston Marshall.[11] At the time the team played in Braves Field, home of the Boston Braves baseball team in the National League. The following year, the club moved to Fenway Park, home of the American League's Boston Red Sox, whereupon owners changed the team's name to "Boston Redskins"

Washington Pigskins - after all, a football is known as a pigskin.
Washington Redtails - Can keep the color scheme and there are already plenty of bird themed teams.
 
I'm before the racist or bigots are mad about a team that they don't follow or support in the first place, changes team name .
 
