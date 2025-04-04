Give a fellow mayberrian a gift

toasty

toasty

Ex Vice President, Sherdog War Room
@purple
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
1,736
Reaction score
3,418
To @Pittie Petey I give the knowledge that this album exists and he must digest it through his earholes- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beat_the_Champ

To @Kardashians i give the knowledge that this book exists and she will probably become a frumpy crazy english bunny enslaving lady in due time- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/214269337-raising-hare

To @Fedorgasm I give the combined wisdom of all therapy gobble gook.JPG
and this free drink.jpg to come join the rest of us as we drink away life's problems

what gifts can you bestow?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,829
Messages
57,120,804
Members
175,547
Latest member
gina lee nolin

Share this page

Back
Top