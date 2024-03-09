Girlfriend of 2 months has annoying dogs…

MuffinsAppletree
Mar 11, 2022
3,817
8,491
one dog constantly jumps on me. Nips at my face. Ate my hat. Eats my shoes when I try to leave…
I take dog out for long walks but nothing seems to help.
I love all animals. Love petting dogs, but tried the ignore turn my back thing, four on the floor thing,
Gf On board and willingly to do anything
Thoughts?
