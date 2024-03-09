Girlfriend of 2 months has annoying dogs…

one dog constantly jumps on me. Nips at my face. Ate my hat. Eats my shoes when I try to leave…

I take dog out for long walks but nothing seems to help.

I love all animals. Love petting dogs, but tried the ignore turn my back thing, four on the floor thing,

Gf On board and willingly to do anything

Thoughts?
 
Some people have bad taste in dogs tbh, what kind of dogs?
 
