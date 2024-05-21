News Girl takes a 110 MPH foul ball to the head from Bo Bichette, and Topps immortalizes her with a Baseball Card

110 cards were produced, one for every MPH that ball was estimated to be traveling.​

Blue Jays fan shows the grisly impact of getting hit by a 110-mph Bo Bichette foul ball


th
 
Way to go Lizzy McGuire lol
 
Hope she finally learned to heep her eyes on the balls.
 
With only 110 of these cards produced, I would imagine that she could make some nice bank on selling these.
 
