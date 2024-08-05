Even if it’s true there won’t be any accountability, she’s an OF girl, no prosecutor could move forward with the case without bullet proof evidence, he said she said wouldn’t cut it.Let the truth come out and let him burn if it's true. I already see the usual dipshits attacking the alleged victim.
Am I missing something, why aren’t there any threads on this? If this was Conor there would be a 10 pg thread already lol.
Agreed , but the reverse also has to be held true. You can't assume she is lying.Innocent until proven guilty. That simple. Keep it clean, folks.
Agreed, no one should be attacking her. We don't know the facts, we may never know the facts.Let the details come out and let him burn if it's true. I already see the usual dipshits attacking the alleged victim without knowing anything about anything.
It just broke. We have no idea what is true. She is going public with an accusation and police don't seem to be involved. It's not going to get picked up by mainstream press this early.Am I missing something, why aren’t there any threads on this?
Bro's a tall as fuck, good looking, ripped, 2 div UFC champ.
He does need to rape anyone lol.