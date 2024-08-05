Media Girl accuses Poatan of rape

don't ask said:
Let the truth come out and let him burn if it's true. I already see the usual dipshits attacking the alleged victim.
Even if it’s true there won’t be any accountability, she’s an OF girl, no prosecutor could move forward with the case without bullet proof evidence, he said she said wouldn’t cut it.
 
moosaev said:
Am I missing something, why aren’t there any threads on this? If this was Conor there would be a 10 pg thread already lol.
I'm not a fan of any kind of rapist, but it's entirely tooooo easy to make false accusations and there's no real recourse for the accused. You've been defamed and there's nothing you can do about it.

You can sue for defamation----but the barriers are exceedingly high, intentionally so.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Innocent until proven guilty. That simple. Keep it clean, folks.
Agreed , but the reverse also has to be held true. You can't assume she is lying.

I hope this is properly investigated, and I pray to god it isn't true. You wouldn't wanna think Potan would do this, but then again he hung out with Zuckerberg, so I'm not gonna assume he's angel either lol .
 
don't ask said:
Let the details come out and let him burn if it's true. I already see the usual dipshits attacking the alleged victim without knowing anything about anything. :rolleyes:
Agreed, no one should be attacking her. We don't know the facts, we may never know the facts.

HOWEVER, it's entirely too easy to accuse someone of rape nowadays. Even if it's false, your reputation is gone for good and you have no practical recourse.
 
moosaev said:
Am I missing something, why aren’t there any threads on this?
It just broke. We have no idea what is true. She is going public with an accusation and police don't seem to be involved. It's not going to get picked up by mainstream press this early.
 
Im sure the same people who were convinced of Conor story are going to give same reaction to these news right?

But like last time I say this:usually the accused needs to be proven quilty in court before anything comes out of it.
 
