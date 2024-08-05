don't ask said: Let the details come out and let him burn if it's true. I already see the usual dipshits attacking the alleged victim without knowing anything about anything. Click to expand...

Agreed, no one should be attacking her. We don't know the facts, we may never know the facts.HOWEVER, it's entirely too easy to accuse someone of rape nowadays. Even if it's false, your reputation is gone for good and you have no practical recourse.