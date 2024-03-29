Blonde, bald, Afro: French MP plans an anti ‘hair discrimination’ law Olivier Serva said many people suffer prejudice linked to their hair

A new law is being passed in France to protect against hair discrimination.The mains ones who have historically suffered this have been people of African ancestry, often compelled to use strighteners or wear wigs to hide their natural hair and conform to European standards.However, it also protects againt ginger based discrimination as well as 'dumb blonde' stereotypes discrimination against women who may have had to dye their hair to appear more intelligent, and also bald discrimination against those with premature balding.