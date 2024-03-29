Social Gingers, Afro's, blondies and baldies: New French law to protect against hair based workplace discrimination

A new law is being passed in France to protect against hair discrimination.
The mains ones who have historically suffered this have been people of African ancestry, often compelled to use strighteners or wear wigs to hide their natural hair and conform to European standards.

Blonde, bald, Afro: French MP plans an anti ‘hair discrimination’ law

Olivier Serva said many people suffer prejudice linked to their hair
However, it also protects againt ginger based discrimination as well as 'dumb blonde' stereotypes discrimination against women who may have had to dye their hair to appear more intelligent, and also bald discrimination against those with premature balding.
 
hair discrimination? first time i've heard of that. must be a fench dressing thing.
tumblr_p09hndhQfr1rpduwho1_500.gif


what's next? eyebrow discrimination....
3e3451ff018c3998ace2a99faba7a018.jpg
 
