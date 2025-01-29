  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Ginger pirate from Dagestan takes war booty while in Saudi

I'm surprised he does videos with her as all the other Dagestanis stay far away from her
 
GRnW4EAaoAAL9CT.jpg
 
Muslim men are more wholesome than the rest of us because they don't sleep around with loose women or promote horrible things like ring girls prancing around looking sexy. Instead, they own multiple women which they label "wives."

Why couldn't we all be so ethically inclined?
 
This Nina thing is going to end up one of these 1-2 year deals that gets real big (probably close to or just at it's peak) then starts to crash down and just goes full blown OnlyFans right?

I wasn't even a hater until recently, but I can only handle so many fighters flirting with Nina videos.
 
Social media influencers are a plague on society... <{clintugh}>

Used by corporations and other nefarious characters to push agendas.

They need to ban these people.

Nina's the type that took remedial classes in high school but now she's a "star" because of tight clothes and a giggle. <{Heymansnicker}>
 
