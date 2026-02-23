Throwback Gina was amazing and held her own against prime Cyborg, would Rousey really have?

A female goddess fighting a masculine beast like that. It wasn't a fair physical contest, and if you'll notice Gina had her moments and was very good on the ground getting in dominant positions against the Borg.

<NewGina>

She was undefeated before this her retirement fight. Gina is for real. She's aged but so has Ronda. She's very solid on the ground, doesn't quit during a fight, is mentally stable and doesn't have Ronda's CTE type shop worn problem,

People underestimate that dawg she has in her that Ronda doesn't have.

Upset potential strong here.

 
Last edited:
STAY GOLD said:
I haven’t seen that fight since it happened. She was getting battered on the feet and the only reason she was “holding her own” was because of some bad Cyborg takedowns.
More like Gina expertly reversed that brutes takedowns and got in dominant positions.

She' a bad matchup for Ronda. Ronda's ability to get the fight to ground started to wane as she fought better opponents, Gina is very hard for anyone not built like a man not to hold down. Ronda is going to crumble badly again. Going out the way she did, and now complaining about brain problems. She's damaged goods.

Gina is better than Holly ever was.
 
Im rooting for her, but Rousey has a very strong ground game and clinch. I seriously would rather be 39 than 43. Those years matter.

I hope she knocks rousey out.
 
DougieJones said:
Roids are a huge part of those "skills"
You can’t inject skills. Not only has she won multiple world titles in wmma she has won a bunch of titles and gold medals in competitive BJJ at black belt. She is also undefeated pro boxer and won a wiba title. She has competed in freestyle wrestling as well for many years. I genuinely don’t see where Rousey could beat her it would be a mauling imo.

In the last sixteen years she’s gone 22-1 losing only to Nunes by ko. Rousey ain’t subbing her lol.
 
Travis Alexander said:
You can’t inject skills. Not only has she won multiple world titles in wmma she has won a bunch of titles and gold medals in competitive BJJ at black belt. She is also undefeated pro boxer and won a wiba title. She has competed in freestyle wrestling as well for many years. I genuinely don’t see where Rousey could beat her it would be a mauling imo.

In the last sixteen years she’s gone 22-1 losing only to Nunes by ko. Rousey ain’t subbing her lol.
If Cyborg was clean do you think she has even close to the record she has now?

And we're talking about WMMA... anyone with more than rudimentary fighting ability was going to be a top WMMA fighter when Cyborg was coming up (cough Gina cough). The difference is the steroids that gave (give?) Cris a huge leg-up physically on her opponents
 
Travis Alexander said:
You can’t inject skills. Not only has she won multiple world titles in wmma she has won a bunch of titles and gold medals in competitive BJJ at black belt. She is also undefeated pro boxer and won a wiba title. She has competed in freestyle wrestling as well for many years. I genuinely don’t see where Rousey could beat her it would be a mauling imo.

In the last sixteen years she’s gone 22-1 losing only to Nunes by ko. Rousey ain’t subbing her lol.
She doesnt have "skills" strength and athleticism is enough to win in any female martial art with rudimentary skills.
 
Cyborg Crushed Gina lol 😆 Your drunk bro.
 
