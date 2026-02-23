hbombbisping
A female goddess fighting a masculine beast like that. It wasn't a fair physical contest, and if you'll notice Gina had her moments and was very good on the ground getting in dominant positions against the Borg.
She was undefeated before this her retirement fight. Gina is for real. She's aged but so has Ronda. She's very solid on the ground, doesn't quit during a fight, is mentally stable and doesn't have Ronda's CTE type shop worn problem,
People underestimate that dawg she has in her that Ronda doesn't have.
Upset potential strong here.
