Gina Carrano vs Meisha Tate

I’ve been laying in bed for a long time thinking about how a matchup between them could possibly go.



I would think that Gina would close in on Meisha with a slow, deliberate caution that felt more like anticipation than strategy. When their bodies meet, it might not be a hard collision but a warm, sliding connection— Gina’s thigh brushing along Meisha’s as she angled in for a takedown, Gina’s hands gliding along Meisha’s sides as if searching for balance she didn’t really need.



Their breathing mingled as they grappled, torsos pressing and shifting, each movement drawing them tighter together. Gina’s arm wrapped behind Meisha’s back, pulling her in close under the pretense of controlling the clinch, while Meisha’s fingers trailed along Gina’s shoulder and down her spine as she tried to “escape.”



When they finally toppled onto the mat, their legs tangled instinctively, bodies aligned in a slow, rolling struggle that lingered more than it resisted—each reposition creating another warm, deliberate point of contact neither seemed in a hurry to break.



In the end, though, I see Gina on top. Really giving it to Meisha. With their sweaty bodies, glistening in the spotlight, and drips of each others sweat slowly dripping down each other‘s bodies.



I think Gina takes it within two rounds.