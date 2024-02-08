News Gina Carano: "Today is an important day for me--I am filing a lawsuit against Lucas Films & Disney"

She’s cute but dumb as a right wingnut. Disney was her employer and can fire her or write her out of a show anytime they want. Waste of her time and Space Karen’s money. Looking forward to the war room psychos coming out of the woodwork for this one.
 
Laheys'Liquorland said:
Why even try with a company of that magnitude.
In case you didn’t read her post, Elon Musk is paying her legal costs.

“A couple months ago
@ElonMusk
tweeted that if you had been fired from using the platform (X) for exercising your right to free speech, he would like to offer these people legal representation. Quite the noble offer, but never in my wildest dreams would I have thought anyone would take on my case against Lucasfilm/Disney. Still, I did respond back “I think I qualify” & thousands of people agreed--but I did not expect anything. To my surprise, a few months ago I received an email from a lawyer who had been hired by X to look into my story & many others. Turns out after sending them as much information as I could gather these past few months, my now lawyers & X believe whole-heartedly in my case & are moving forward.”
 
This is why you shouldn't hire right wingers.
They are crazy and think everyone is out to get them.
 
Disney should be sued for making such shitty movies and infecting cinema with the MCU-virus.
 
