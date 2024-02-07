Social Gina Carano sues Disney for wrongful termination, funded by Elon Musk

blaseblase

blaseblase

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Feb 28, 2023
Messages
4,585
Reaction score
8,249
www.theguardian.com

Gina Carano suing Disney and Lucasfilm over Mandalorian firing with help from Elon Musk

The actor, who was fired from the Star Wars show after ‘abhorrent’ social media posts, is filing a lawsuit funded by the X owner
Well this is a waste of the legal system. Seems like she doesn't understand how at will employment works.

Kind of ironic Elon Musk is supporting this given how many people he fired when he bought Twitter.
 
