Gina Carano and the 40 minute Tucker

Carlson interview.
-Gina shot a Western movie and vax politics got in the way
-became a persona non-grata by libs; suffered a lot of distress
-moved to Montana because of a movie and decided to stay there (didn't Kron Gracie also move there?)
-became more religious after media persecution
-Elon Musk's lawyers reached out to her to sue Disney because of Mandalorian firing
-doesn't have too much interaction with Elon; Elon willing to fund lawyers for victims of cancel culture
-her tweets regarding WW2 propaganda were used against her
-her personal friends abandoned her throughout this whole thing
-she wants to direct and produce her own movie
