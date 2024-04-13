Gina Carano and the 40 minute Tucker

Carlson interview.







-Gina shot a Western movie and vax politics got in the way

-became a persona non-grata by libs; suffered a lot of distress

-moved to Montana because of a movie and decided to stay there (didn't Kron Gracie also move there?)

-became more religious after media persecution

-Elon Musk's lawyers reached out to her to sue Disney because of Mandalorian firing

-doesn't have too much interaction with Elon; Elon willing to fund lawyers for victims of cancel culture

-her tweets regarding WW2 propaganda were used against her

-her personal friends abandoned her throughout this whole thing

-she wants to direct and produce her own movie