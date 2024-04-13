Gina Carano and the 40 minute Tucker

SSgt Dickweed

SSgt Dickweed

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Apr 30, 2015
Messages
12,570
Reaction score
10,832
Carlson interview.



-Gina shot a Western movie and vax politics got in the way
-became a persona non-grata by libs; suffered a lot of distress
-moved to Montana because of a movie and decided to stay there (didn't Kron Gracie also move there?)
-became more religious after media persecution
-Elon Musk's lawyers reached out to her to sue Disney because of Mandalorian firing
-doesn't have too much interaction with Elon; Elon willing to fund lawyers for victims of cancel culture
-her tweets regarding WW2 propaganda were used against her
-her personal friends abandoned her throughout this whole thing
-she wants to direct and produce her own movie
 
Her face changed. Loved her in Mandelorian. Loved her in her MMA days.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
They did not even fire her, just did not renew her contract.

Non PC reason: Bitch got OBESE!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,827
Messages
55,385,761
Members
174,756
Latest member
K1ngLouisIIIV

Share this page

Back
Top