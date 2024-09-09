Gilbert is donezo

blaseblase
Red Belt
@red
Just got around to watching the fights from Saturday night and Gilbert looked absolutely lifeless. He reminded me of Tony in the past couple rounds of the Gaethje fight. I don't think he wins another fight in the UFC. I do not think he should be ranked at this point. UFC Gods, please give his spot to someone younger. If he wants to fight again put him against some bum and let him ride off into retirement.