Gilbert is donezo

Just got around to watching the fights from Saturday night and Gilbert looked absolutely lifeless. He reminded me of Tony in the past couple rounds of the Gaethje fight. I don't think he wins another fight in the UFC. I do not think he should be ranked at this point. UFC Gods, please give his spot to someone younger. If he wants to fight again put him against some bum and let him ride off into retirement.
 
It's not a fair comparison. Researches have shown correlation between hairline and physical prime. Tony's hairline is hanging on by 3 shrinking follicles, he's obviously megawashed, Gilbert on the other hand still has a teenager's hairline, it could just be a bad performance after a KO. He deserves another chance.
 
LouisBolanos said:
It's not a fair comparison. Researches have shown correlation between hairline and physical prime. Tony's hairline is hanging on by 3 shrinking follicles, he's obviously megawashed, Gilbert on the other hand still has a teenager's hairline, it could just be a bad performance after a KO. He deserves another chance.
You should do colour commentary!
 
can't agree at all.

he reversed brady every time brady initiated a grappling exchange. was extremely impressive.

durinho is still a big problem for most of the division.
 
When those 37+ yo start talking about how they don't know how many fights they have left in them it's usually downhill from there. It's a young men game, can't afford to feel tired.
 
