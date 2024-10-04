Media Gilbert Burns: They say Aldo is 38 now but when I was a blue belt, I was 18 and he was 19-20yo. Now I'm somehow older than him

IDGETKTFO said:
Aldo is really 50 in Favela years.
Intredasting.... UFC gaslit us into thinking this guy was in his late 20s to early 30s

Woah I didn't even know Aldo is a underdog in this fight, thats insane. Aldo should be 5-0 in his last 5 fights, all top 10 opponents he beat as well. he beat Merab the champion, you can't win by landing zero takedowns and landing virtually zero strikes, even though Aldo didn't throw tons he still landed cleaner strikes, Aldo is the current BW champion. Its a shame it says 4-1 but I just can't see how he lost.

If Aldo really is 40 then that makes him even more amazing, he is still so agile and slick and fast, his agility is incredible. I don't know why but for some reason on sherdog no one really talks about him in the title picture anymore, everyone seems to think he has fallen of a cliff like Tony or Weidman, but I don't know what everyone has been watching, Aldo has been winning the last few years and against top 10 and I still believe he beat Merab, even though the fight was really boring and not a lot happening.

War Aldo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!, rare to see a older fighter still so good in those lighter weight classes, even in the boxing fights he did he is still so agile and lightning fast reflexes. He is special talent
 
He's still a competitive fighter, who cares about a couple of years.
 
Aldo is young and youthful as the prospect Erick Silva
