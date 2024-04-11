



Arman Tsarukyan, he's a tough dude. Crazy wrestling, good striking. Super strong and looks like he's in amazing shape. He's gonna be a test for Charles.

The way I see it, it's gonna be like in the Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler fights. Where Charles gets hit in the beginning, he suffers in that first round.

And then he might be able to find a finish at the end of the round or maybe in the second. That's the way I see it, but all the Brazilians, we're gonna have a hard first round.

That's the way we see it, but I can see Charles get a win on, not an easy fight, off a rough first round but with that crazy comeback that he always does. It's what I think

is gonna happen.



I think the winner deserves a title shot, I think it's about time that Khamzat gets an opportunity. He was promised last time, Kamaru stepped in but was not a top contender at MW.

Now it's Robert Whittaker, big test for Khamzat Chimaev. I like both guys a lot. I like Khamzat's chances and I like Whittaker's chance. He got taken down a couple of times,

I think Khamzat can win this war. People are kinda talking about his cardio, but I do think he can take this guy down and put on a masterclass performance. Robert Whittaker is

a tough dude, he looks motivated after that loss to DDP. Yeah, he's a tough fight but I think Khamzat can do it. Robert needs to make sure that he get used to that body lock and

those wrestling rushes, sambo takedowns. If he gets to that defense he can win the fight. That's the key, and I don't know if he's gonna have that.