



“I've had two street fights only, just two. It was super crazy - a guy stabbed me in one of those. One of my friends who's actually one

of my Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu partners, he was getting into a fight and it wasn’t his fault, it was actually with a guy that was trying to rob him. But he was a small guy, black belt in Jiu-Jitsu, so one of the guys came running in - picture like Travis Browne back in the day…and

it was the first time I really punched someone."



“Just punched the guy, and he was knocked out. Then it became a crazy fight and so big, everyone was against us, I knocked a couple guys out. Three or four…bottles and stuff started flying, and this took a while, three or four minutes but it felt so much longer than that. Then the Police came shooting into the air, and then, when everything stopped, we were sweating…and I was wondering why I was sweating so much on my back."



“Put my hands on my back, and there was just blood everywhere, so I had been stabbed a couple times on my back during that fight…but the adrenaline was so high that I didn’t feel it. I still have serious scars there, five or six big scars, right on the top of my back.”