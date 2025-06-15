Gilbert burns becomes an American citizen

Simple Southerner
Charge It To The Game
@Gold
May 12, 2018
18,648
25,987
"All agents stand down."
-ICE, probably
Only if the Demonrats (not a typo) somehow cheat to win the midterms and the next presidency, because they literally cannot get enough votes any other way to take over. The last thing I want is for 'Murca to become Canada, Australia and western Europe where speaking out against crime gets you jailed while the actual criminals get to do whatever they want.If the trajectory continues american citizenship wont protect from getting jailed or getting deported..
How else do you do it; besides being born here??Did it the right way mad hespect