GigaDad Plays Dark Souls

No, this isn’t a video about Giant Dad
I came across this YouTube video in my recommended feed and thought it was worth sharing.
A 69 year old dad who has always had a negative view of gaming sits down with his son to play Dark Souls over the course of nine months.
Their journey together and the realizations dad comes to along the way go a lot deeper than “video games aren’t so bad” which is mostly what I was expecting.
Heartwarming father and son video I’d recommend anyone checking out.
From the YT description:
This is the story of my 69-year-old dad... and his first video game ever played, Dark Souls.
What started as a joke — “Hey dad, try this game” — turned into a full-blown pilgrimage through pain, triumph, and undead chaos. No gaming background. No idea what a bonfire was. Just sheer determination, stubbornness, and a controller.
This documentary follows how my Dad went from "video games are a waste of time" to "I got him!!"
After nearly 1,400 deaths and 9 months of work, he can now say he is the only person ever to have beaten Dark Souls as their first video game ever played.
This is my dad’s Dark Souls journey, enjoy.
