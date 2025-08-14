  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

GIFS: Loopy Godinez SLAMS

Danespina

Danespina

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 24, 2012
Messages
22,607
Reaction score
10,076
Vs. Jessica Andrade this Saturday. Enjoy.

giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif
 
Always liked Loopy, but she always loses every single one of her step up fights.

She'll keep getting the chances though because she's too good for the mid level girls, and the UFC really want to keep pushing that mexican market.
 
Is she the gal that said she almost shited last fight? If so definitely a fan XD

Never knew she had so many slams. Almost puts Andrade to shame

Now that I think about it I dont think Jessica can win. Its sad to say but she might be PFL bound
 
Danespina said:
I'm almost there. Just need one last elaboration to drill the point home.
Click to expand...
She took Reed’s back and well, made Reed quit. So now Reed has that loss on her record, if you catch my drift…
 
