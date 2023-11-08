Movies GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE (First Teaser Trailer)

Update: November 8, 2023

Old and New Cast Team Up in GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Teaser Trailer

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

 
Looks like the Ghostbusters have went full MCU, I absolutely loved Ghostbusters : Afterlife so I'll probably go see this in theaters but the first impression definitely aint what I was expecting or hoping for
 
I didn't mind Afterlife, little soulless but watchable, this looks interesting, will watch

Did I see Sigourney in there as well?
 
Ghostbusters face the day after tomorrow. Looks kinda stupid to be honest. The two ideas are so different they dont really work well together. Wouldnt even be surprised if some stupid multiverse shit happens. Movie writing is so boring these days.
 
A bucket of honey mixed with a bucket of shit makes 2 buckets of shit.

That's what old cast + new cast is gonna make in this new "movie".

I may be wrong, but I may also be absolutely right.
 
Will get around to watching this eventually, after I finally watch Afterlife, but it sometimes less is more.

The whole frigid storm front and all the atmosphere looks a bit over the top.. and that’s taking into consideration Gozer’s temple and the giant ass marshmallow man.

Just hunt some ghosts, this looks like they’re taking on Jotunheim.
 
The theatrical release of the movie was alright. Like a B-. Fieg is a pretty good director of comedies but the movie got chopped to shit by the studios who were trying to placate what they thoughts fans would want. Parts of the movie don't even make sense because so much was cut out. The Director's cut of The Ghostbusters is legit a B+.

The problem with Afterlife to me was that it wasn't really that funny. Ghostbusters 1 and 2 were hilarious start to finish. Afterlife is in this weird place where it isn't super funny and not even scary, either.
 
Looks okay-ish. Will like a little more soul into this modern sequels / remakes we get nowadays. Also I'm kinda getting burned out on Stranger Things kids.
 
Still havent gotten around to it but my impression for that and this is they feel a bit generic, feel they should have at least gotten Dan Aykroyd to give them some crazy ideas even if he didnt come up with the script. That to me is a lot of the feeling of Ghostbusters that even the animated series did fairly well and indeed I think part of what makes Stranger Things effective.
 
They should do a Ghostbusters Scobby-Doo crossover.
 
Afterlife was pretty good. This one looks ok. Will rent it.
 
So I take it after the boss women ghostbuster movie failed horribly they are attempting the passing of the torch version of the movie.
 
The trailer makes it seem like a live-action, movie length episode of the The Real Ghostbusters.

I dig.
 
Can't wait to not watch this. Will be a great time.
 
