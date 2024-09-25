PlayStation Ghost of Yotei (sequel to Ghost of Tsushima) announced.

2025 release date.




Looks pretty Tsushima-y. While I'd be absolutely down to just play more Tsushima, it did feel sort of like it was just more of the same. But, wasn't a lot of gameplay. This is still great news
 
