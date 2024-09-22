Ghost of Tsushima question

Anyone have this game? I dont want to look up the question and get spoiled.

So theres the travelers robe and then theres the samurai armor

Do I have to keep opening the menu and switching the armors back and forth when Im traveling and fighting? Seems like such a pain in the ass. I dont see any quick menu to switch armors with one button.
 
As far as I can tell while playing you have to manually switch the armor types. I just rock the Samurai clan armor everywhere.
 
I thought they added a quick change/favorites in the menu...could be wrong been a few years.
 
I kept forgetting to switch back to my armor whenever I got ambushed by one of those gangs or whatever and would get murdered, that was dumb on their part
 
I just mainly wore whatever I thought looked coolest from what I remember.
 
I wish it had a mini map and also discover much more of the map when going places
 
