Ghost of bedroom past...

First off, I am happily married.Love my wife and kids, would never ever cheat on them._________I saw an old fling from college. She walked by maybe 5 feet away, I hadn't seen her in 25 years so it took a second to register.By the time I figured out who she was I said her name but she was going the other way and there were a ton of people around including my wife and daughter (maybe 20-30 feet away) and possibly her family. I wasn't trying to make a scene. Not trying to have the following conversation (in front of my daughter"Hey honey, this is a girl I spent 2-3 weeks straight in bed with that one year in college when we were broken up"This occurred at a pickup for an activity my daughter is doing, which I guess her kid is doing too, which means that there are about 12-14 more occasions and I will likely run into her again.- she looked damn good.This girl was a goddamn smokeshow in college. Face like Mariah Carey, body like Jessica Rabbit.She would be 45 now and she is still skinny and her face and hair looked great.Couldn't really see the body due to crowd but based on her skinniness and my recollection of her hourglass figure in college, I assume she has still got it.___________________I have to admit... seeing her kind of fucked me up.All sorts of memories came rushing back to me.Some people really clutch the concept of a "soul mate"and you would think I would, what with being in a pretty amazing marriageBut actually I think I had a couple of girls that really would have easily worked out in a long scale, and I eventually realized that I would sort of sabotage any relationship that was serious enough to potentially threaten me ending up with my first love, who is now my wife and mother of my children. We talked about marriage in HS and not in that naive bullshit way, I mean we both knee it was highly likely to happen and it did...... Consequently though, by way of me derailing relationships like this one, it left me with this sort of unresolved status.I never had any reason to cauterize this wound. When we parted ways, I was open to maybe coming back to it, it was no hard feelings (from my side at least) there was no grieving process, no bitterness. Just a bunch of fucking really fond memories.__________________I don't know what I expect from sharing this or even what to do with this situation.I know I need to be VERY careful how I handle it when I do inevitably talk to her.Part of me wants to say some things and express some fairly complimentary sentiments, but the flip side of that is that I don't want to say anything that would hurt anyone... and I feel like I shouldnt say anything that I wouldn't say in front of my wife or her husband (if she is married)Where is that line?Murky water here.I didn't go looking for this situation. It came to me.________________Also there is a part of me that is just feeling incredibly fortunate.I didn't date a lot of girls, didn't sleep around, but GODDAMN did I manage to pull some quality tail.I was only ever serious with about 4 girls. (Consequences of meeting wife at age 15)One of them was literally a model. Gorgeous redhead showstopper.Wife was an actress, got booked for "hot chick" roles on shows you have heard of, still hot, still fits in her clothes from high school.This chick is fucking gorgeous.And there was this Canadian girl that was beautiful.All of them cool as the other side of the pillow but in different ways.__________________________________Thank God I am smart enough to not listen to my dick.That motherfucker would ruin my life and leave a trail of carnage all around me that would fuck up everything and everyone I have ever loved.