GFL Global fight league signs dozens of former UFC fighters including Tyron Woodley, Luke, Kevin Lee, JDS, Anthony Pettis, Werdum, Frank Mir & more

WokeWarrior
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- May 8, 2023
- Messages
- 1,116
- Reaction score
- 1,531
UFC has some interesting competition
lets goooo FINALLY
https://www.fightful.com/mma/best-canadian-fighters-mma
Former UFC and PRIDE Championships such as Wadnerlei Silva, Tyron Woodley, Anthony Pettis, Benson Henderson, Frank Mir, Fabricio Werdum, and more are part of the initial roster.
According to Co-founder Darren Owen (via The Ariel Helwani Show), GFL offers fighters a 50-50 split in revenue sharing along with omprehensive support for training and medical bills, retirement benefits, insurance coverage, and more.
List of Fighters:
Fightful will provide more details on the GFL when they are known.
- Marcel Adur
- Amirkhon Alikhuzhaev
- Andrei Arlovski
- Omar Arteaga
- Stuart Austin
- Renan Barao
- Deberson Batista
- Raimundo Batista
- Stephen Beaumont
- Alan Belcher
- Tanner Boser
- Claudeci Brito
- Will Brooks
- Yan Cabral
- Alexsandro Cangaty
- Pedro Carvalho
- Rafael Carvalho
- Alexa Conners
- Kyle Daukaus
- Ayton De Paepe
- Patrizio de Souza
- Robelis Despaigne
- Marcelo Dias
- Miao Ding
- Junior Dos Santos
- Cameron Else
- Tonya Evinger
- Kalindra Faria
- Marciano Ferreira
- Chauncey Foxworth
- Glaico Franca
- Greg Hardy
- Andre Harrison
- Benson Henderson
- Phil Hawes
- Guto Inocente
- Michael Irizarry
- Bubba Jenkins
- Pannie Kianzad
- Ilir Latifi
- Kevin Lee
- William Lima
- Philipe Lins
- Hector Lombard
- Ruan Machado
- John Makdessi
- Lucas Martins
- Aleksandr Maslov
- Jordan Mein
- Dominick Meriweather
- Frank Mir
- Silvania Monteiro
- Marlon Moraes
- Killys Motta
- Gegard Mousasi
- Bi Nguyen
- Abubakar Nurmagomedov
- Ayinda Octave
- Aleksei Oleinik
- Renan Oliveira
- Sidney Outlaw
- Karolina Owczarz
- Oscar Ownsworth
- Denis Palancica
- Rousimar Palharaes
- Lance Palmer
- Chiara Penco
- Markus Perez
- Anthony Pettis
- Jefferson Pontes
- Jimmie Rivera
- Luke Rockhold
- Charles Rosa
- Thiago Santos
- Cleiton Silva
- Wanderlei Silva
- Emiliano Sordi
- Julio Spadaccini
- Andre Soukhamthath
- Roggers Souza
- Gabriel Souza Galindo
- Jeremy Stephens
- Mohamed Tarek Mohey
- Diego Teixeira
- Oli Thompson
- Francisco Trinaldo
- Austin Tweedy
- Feruz Usmonov
- Fabricio Werdum
- Jozef Wittner
- Tyron Woodley
What do you think the GFL can do to compete with UFC... i say do catch weight cross over fights like Tyron vs Wanderlei silva
Luke rockhold vs Greg Hardy, Kevin Lee vs Werdum IDK just go for Broke.... also
work with the PFL, Rizen, Bareknuckles, and even allow celebrities to fight.... Leave no stone unturned.