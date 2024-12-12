GFL Global fight league signs dozens of former UFC fighters including Tyron Woodley, Luke, Kevin Lee, JDS, Anthony Pettis, Werdum, Frank Mir & more

nostradumbass said: Yeah, was wondering when somebody would open up a new senior league with fighters in their 40s and 50s who already have CTE when they get there. 50% of revenue sounds amazing. What's 50% of $0? Click to expand...

Its not interesting or competition, sure its cool to see some old names in there, but a few of them shouldnt be fighting, and the others are way past it like Woodley, Henderson or Pettis, or the rest of them./Thread.