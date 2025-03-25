TorontoTO
Silver Belt
Global Fight League - GFL 1: Season Premiere Day 1
Global Fight League - GFL 1: Season Premiere Day 1 pits Urijah The California Kid Faber vs Renan The Baron Barao fight in Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, California, United States on May 24, 2025.
www.sherdog.com
Global Fight League - GFL 2: Season Premiere Day 2
Global Fight League - GFL 2: Season Premiere Day 2 pits Tony El Cucuy Ferguson vs Undefeated Dillon El Jefe Danis fight in Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, California, United States on May 25, 2025.
www.sherdog.com