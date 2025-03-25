  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

News GFL 1 & 2 Matchups for May 24/25 are live

TorontoTO

TorontoTO

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jan 14, 2021
Messages
13,704
Reaction score
17,951
www.sherdog.com

Global Fight League - GFL 1: Season Premiere Day 1

Global Fight League - GFL 1: Season Premiere Day 1 pits Urijah The California Kid Faber vs Renan The Baron Barao fight in Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, California, United States on May 24, 2025.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

www.sherdog.com

Global Fight League - GFL 2: Season Premiere Day 2

Global Fight League - GFL 2: Season Premiere Day 2 pits Tony El Cucuy Ferguson vs Undefeated Dillon El Jefe Danis fight in Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, California, United States on May 25, 2025.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
 
Jesus, looking at those matchups I actually want to watch this lmao
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

wwkirk
News Patricky Pitbull signs with GFL
Replies
4
Views
527
Necrocrawler
Necrocrawler
Ara tech
Why, why, but why GFL do not sign these types of fighters + Teams Ranking System
2
Replies
29
Views
919
BowserJr
BowserJr
Gio
PBP PFL 2024 Championships, Fri. 11/29, 7:15 AM ET/4:15 AM PT PBP Discussion Thread
30 31 32
Replies
622
Views
11K
Doctor Grudge
Doctor Grudge

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,164
Messages
57,077,682
Members
175,528
Latest member
NotPhilBaroni

Share this page

Back
Top