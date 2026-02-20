Getting pumped for Ronda's return?

I know I am. Once she humiliates Gina on the biggest platform she's ever been on, she back.

She's not that old either. Considering she's taken a decade off, she's pretty much in her late twenties, fighting wise.

Lost two fights? Oh really? Anderson lost a couple before he he even got started. Fedor lost, GSP lost - hell, even the women that beat Ronda lost more than she did.

Would be the biggest comeback since Jesus. Maybe even bigger?
 
shh said:
This is not about being old. Its about being broken mentally. Purple pillow Rhonda will never recover from Holly trauma.
The story of Ronda being broken mentally is greatly exaggerated.

Literally millions of people have come back from being in a worse state mentally, and they didn't even have the winners mentality that Ronda's got.
 
Gina's probably gonna get tko'd in a sloppy and unconvincing way, but in my imagined scenario Gina front kicks Ronda right in the chin in the opening 5 seconds.
 
loisestrad said:
The story of Ronda being broken mentally is greatly exaggerated.
I've never seen in my life a pro athlete reacting that way after a loss.

BTW idgaf about this fight, Gina was already done way before Ronda's career started.
 
loisestrad said:
The story of Ronda being broken mentally is greatly exaggerated.

Literally millions of people have come back from being in a worse state mentally, and they didn't even have the winners mentality that Ronda's got.
Ronda did come back after saying she wanted to harm herself after the Holly loss

Lee Danger said:
I've never seen in my life a pro athlete reacting that way after a loss.
Did Ronda cry? I've seen A LOT of pro athletes cry after a loss.

I've seen a lot of famous people, including pro athletes, cover their face when not wanting to be captured on photo or video.

So, what are you actually saying? What exactly is it that Ronda did after her loss that you've never seen from a pro athlete?

Being depressed after a huge loss? Surely you've seen that.
 
hbombbisping said:
Ronda did come back after saying she wanted to harm herself after the Holly loss

She did. That takes mental strength.

Who knows how Khabib would have reacted after a loss? Just throwing Khabib in their casually :D
 
Well Gina isn't a great kickboxer who can masterfully control the fight and hurt her. She's not a brute all time great that can starch her under a minute

They are both older. Gina is older. And hasn't fought in 17 years. Furthermore she wasnt an incredible fighter, just a pioneer. She was winning in a different time. Ill leave the Cyborg fight out it because Ronda never fought

But this is Rondas chance to redeem herself at least to the casuals. If im a betting man she will smash Gina. And im not impressed or too enticed
 
not interested. plenty of exciting fights to be made, but I guess they believe they need this to try and improve sales
 
Clearly Sherdog cares since the amount of posts the news generated.
I will tune in definitely.
Ronda is fun to watch win or lose, you can't take that away from her :)
If she wins we will get some nice cringy post fight interview and maybe some potential for next fights. If she loses we get the memes.
 
It's definitely the biggest WMMA fight ever, audience wise.

So great to see two of the biggest legends of MMA making it to Netflix and the big audience.
 
