Getting old ain't for sissies, nor is it for their caregivers.



My parents are in their 80s now and things just keep going wrong with them health-wise.

I left Vegas to care for them in NY.

Mom's arthritis is out of control, she had a knee replacement in December(her second) and has an aneurysm near her heart that has kept getting bigger and needs surgery soon.

Dad seems to have completely lost his mind. Doesn't care about anything anymore. Has skin cancer on his forehead, a broken bone in his spine. No energy. The radiation treatment he had for his prostate cancer sapped him of all strength.



They have it worse than I do but it still sucks.



Just venting.



Have a great day.