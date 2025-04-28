Social Getting old ain't for sissies, nor is it for their caregivers.

AFanNotAFighter

AFanNotAFighter

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
May 13, 2007
Messages
5,121
Reaction score
8,840
Getting old ain't for sissies, nor is it for their caregivers.

My parents are in their 80s now and things just keep going wrong with them health-wise.
I left Vegas to care for them in NY.
Mom's arthritis is out of control, she had a knee replacement in December(her second) and has an aneurysm near her heart that has kept getting bigger and needs surgery soon.
Dad seems to have completely lost his mind. Doesn't care about anything anymore. Has skin cancer on his forehead, a broken bone in his spine. No energy. The radiation treatment he had for his prostate cancer sapped him of all strength.

They have it worse than I do but it still sucks.

Just venting.

Have a great day.
 
In some sick way I think aging is supposed to suck. Like it prepares us for death and softens the blow for our loved ones.

Like if the last 5 years of your life are suffering and pain, then nobody's as sad when you finally go. Not even you.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,447
Messages
57,228,021
Members
175,593
Latest member
CeRcVa

Share this page

Back
Top