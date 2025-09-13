Supplements Getting off creatine

I know, I know.. the title is such a meme

We know the effects of going on creatine.. 5-10% better gym performance that, in the long run, will help you build muscle

But what about coming off creatine?

You’re now giving your muscles substantially less training stimulus.. that’d have quite an effect, right?
 
After years of dealing with constant muscle cramps & middle of night Charlie horses; especially in calves , hamstrings, & IT bands - started to wean off all supplements slowly. Once the creatine quit about 2 weeks later so did the cramping and muscles locking up. Pulled a bicep and calf with the same sound of dry spaghetti cracking. Haven't been back on since and no significant loss in gym.
 
Not in my experience.

For me I felt diminishing returns over time while taking creatine. I would cycle off at a plateau and then begin taking it again a couple months later. I never saw noticeable strength or endurance drops.

Sometimes it's hard to pin down a drop in performance: motivation, injury, unanticipated breaks in training, etc.

I may be doing it wrong through.

20250913-140712.jpg
 
You definitely are. Try injecting it

True. Not gonna put any more thought into it. Fuck that shit

I’ll be good if I can lock down my push days.. gonna replace OHP with weighted dips.

Too much accessory and left shoulder still can’t handle heavy bench or shoulder press

What type of routine you fucking with?
 
I only go to the gym 2x per week. One of them is a high volume workout, usually Saturday and take Sunday off.

5X5 for major lifts. No spotter so I don't push it. I was doing a lot of kettlebells but my wrists started hurting and Im doing a lot of striking training so I needed to back off.

Doing kickboxing, boxing, and a little BJJ at over 50+ I can't train like I used to.

Back to creatine, I dont even know what the "correct" dose is for my weight (205). I just mix some spoons and drink it. And I *TRY* to drink it a couple hours before a workout. Im highly inconsistent. I should be more disciplined with the protein and supplements.
 
Right on. Yeah I gotta be in the gym at least 5 times a week.. and I only do lifting l.. so my body takes a beating l. Creatine helps with that

I don’t know but I’ve gone up to 10 and my workouts were insane. That combined with gear.. feels like your blood doping

I would lift for 2 hours after a long shift… then run a mile when I got home
 
There’s some % of the population that doesn’t respond to creatine at all, while another % sees, on average, a small performance benefit. I don’t remember exactly, but I think it’s probably way lower than 10%. Regardless, performance is very multi-factorial, so, outside of a lab setting, there’s very little chance that you could isolate the effects of creatine from other factors, like sleep, stress, nutrition, random fluctuations, etc, unless you were keeping obsessive records on everything, or were some exceptional hyper responder, both of which are unlikely. It’s one of those things you take to cover your bases, because it has almost no downsides, and it’s cheap. If you stop it, it’s unlikely you’ll notice much.
 
I recently started taking it again and at the 3 -4 week mark started experiencing insane cramps that I thought were muscle pulls.

Stopped taking it and it instantly fixed itself.

I will sacrifice 1-2 reps in a max set to not have my calves feel like they are ripping off.
 
Ts you should care more about gear and fruit juices comming off than about creatine. You might feel a little weaker of it and that's it.
 
I take 15g several days a week and don't notice too much on days I skip it.

When I stopped taking it for a long period I dropped 5-10lb of water weight and about 5-10 % of 1RM(or some reps on high rep sets).

Creatine is mostly useful for explosive/power movements (plyos/oly) and 1-3RM. It's also very useful for grip training.

If you're more into endurance you'll get more benefit from high dose melatonin(NADH recycling/ROS scavenging), methylene blue(ETC), caffeine(with caffeine and ephedrine if it's legal), beta alanine and maybe NAD boosters like NMN.

I would continue taking it for longevity and general health if nothing else.
 
I dropped 225 on my chest and uper rib today on BP. Never again. Did BP after +1 hour of mixed S&C it dropped out my grip. Never will try to max BP. Lol if it drops on your throat or face you are done. Good warning.

Never max Squat or BP. Max DL can't drop on you, just could strain your hip and back.

Wasn't a max atempt just dumb to not do 225 rep at the stat but towards the end / mid. Really dumb. Good signal. Will never go for the 130 or whatever. 110 kg reps is ok. 120 is also dumb. 130 never. Drop it and get injured.
 
I've been taking creatine off and on since it became popular around 1992 and this has pretty much been my experience. For me the benefits are very incremental - I gain about 3 pounds water weight and when bench was my main lift, my 1RM would increase around 10 lbs relative to not taking it so call it a ~4% increase in 1RM. I don't notice any immediate performance decrease when I stop taking it and if I resume within a month or so, it's like I never stopped. In wrestling/Judo/BJJ it's hard to quantify performance impact but I think it incrementally boosts anaerobic capacity when I'm trying to grind into something with max effort.

Anecdotally, I also think sodium and hydration levels are important for creatine uptake. During weeks when I'd start taking creatine, I typically eat chinese takeout at least 1 or 2 days and the high sodium content makes me drink more water which gets retained - which seems to increase my short term gains. I don't get the short term boost in gains if I just pig out on chinese food without taking creatine lol.
 
Dang that sucks. I hope you're ok.

I know the feeling I had to do the roll of shame my last workout. Not a pleasant feeling.

I would maybe try to find some safeties or ask someone for a spot.

Generally it's not a good idea to do heavy strength training after conditioning or cardio training. You can do cardio after lifting but the other way is usually a bad idea.
 
actually I just lifted it myself. My forearm or wrist or hand strenght or whatever gave out. It was after +1 hours of working out. I still wanted to do 225. It just flew out of my hands. Weird. Crushed on me. I said something, and put it back up. Than got up suprised noone noticed it, and also checking my chest realising I am not hurt. I did see a few stars but really nothing much upon standing up. Just made me realise to not be foolish. I always bench first when I´m fresh if I´m gonna bench heavy. Maybe my hands or the bar were sweaty. It was a bit shocking. I got no pain though. Spot wouldn´t have changed it. I didn´t fail and drop it. It flew out of my hands, out of my grip. Probaly my wrist / hand muscles gave out from the previous work I´ve done, and possibly sweaty hands.
 
Creatine somehow kept a safe place in the line up while I was changing supplements and pre workouts, stopping energy drinks, adding pedyalite daily. Then when I ran out and decided to not buy another bag of white powder, the cramps quit. It felt like the muscles were 'dried out' or dehydrated. They wouldn't stretch as far and the 2 times hearing that snapping , popping and muscle collapsing put the fear in doing anything full ROM.

hydration didn't feel like the issue, drinking 1-2 gallons of water a day. But also work outside in Louisiana heat, and doing very high paced - high intensity workout sessions that pour sweat out. So might have been flushing everything out of body. Not replenishing enough. Hydration packs were added in.
 
Dude steroids is fucking… not a magic fix

I haven’t gained much. Maybe 3-5 pounds of muscle in 10 months? Mostly cut and recomp. But still.. not what I expected

It gives you a “look”.. traps and delts pop up. But that’s not real weight. Just a veneer

You know interestingly enough.. the 5 months before I took steroids, I had the perfect bulk. HGH helped me sleep and recover.. and I just bloated up and lifted heavy

Must have gained 20 pounds dirty.

But i think a natty who maximizes sleep and eats a big surplus … would beat a guy running 500 MG Test and recomping with bad sleep

As for me. I’m going to ride this shit until the wheels fall off.

I’ll blast for 5 months.. 6 months. I’m getting back to 210, and I’m going to do that around 20% bodyfat. That’s just what it is
 
Yeah I’m also very low sodium right now. i carry a lot less bloat and it’s better for my health

I’m just very focused on keeping the gains going because switching from that maximalist approach to like a clean, dry recomp is very difficult. Even with a bunch of extra gear
 
That’s insane man. Grab a squat rack and move the bench over and press with a safety bar
 
Were you using a false grip? With the thumb behind the bar next to the other fingers?

suicide-grip-vs-standard-grip.jpg.webp
 
