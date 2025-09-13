Volador said: There’s some % of the population that doesn’t respond to creatine at all, while another % sees, on average, a small performance benefit. I don’t remember exactly, but I think it’s probably way lower than 10%. Regardless, performance is very multi-factorial, so, outside of a lab setting, there’s very little chance that you could isolate the effects of creatine from other factors, like sleep, stress, nutrition, random fluctuations, etc, unless you were keeping obsessive records on everything, or were some exceptional hyper responder, both of which are unlikely. It’s one of those things you take to cover your bases, because it has almost no downsides, and it’s cheap. If you stop it, it’s unlikely you’ll notice much. Click to expand...

I've been taking creatine off and on since it became popular around 1992 and this has pretty much been my experience. For me the benefits are very incremental - I gain about 3 pounds water weight and when bench was my main lift, my 1RM would increase around 10 lbs relative to not taking it so call it a ~4% increase in 1RM. I don't notice any immediate performance decrease when I stop taking it and if I resume within a month or so, it's like I never stopped. In wrestling/Judo/BJJ it's hard to quantify performance impact but I think it incrementally boosts anaerobic capacity when I'm trying to grind into something with max effort.Anecdotally, I also think sodium and hydration levels are important for creatine uptake. During weeks when I'd start taking creatine, I typically eat chinese takeout at least 1 or 2 days and the high sodium content makes me drink more water which gets retained - which seems to increase my short term gains. I don't get the short term boost in gains if I just pig out on chinese food without taking creatine lol.