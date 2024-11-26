Getting my Gallbladder removed in 8 hours, wish me luck

Bornstarch said:
Gonna be having surgery early tomorrow morning to take my gallbladder out because of gallstones. Wish me luck.
Click to expand...
Good luck Sherbro. Hope the doctor operating on you is also a pornographic beauty

flat,750x,075,f-pad,750x1000,f8f8f8.webp
 
If you had to pick a Sherdogger to operate on you, who would it be?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Bornstarch
Debating on Gallbladder removal
2 3
Replies
55
Views
2K
High Test With da Best
High Test With da Best
666
My next greatest Idea Volume 1
Replies
14
Views
337
Travis Alexander
Travis Alexander
FilipEmoFights
Milton Approaches, I have a mobile home
3 4 5
Replies
82
Views
2K
Flower2dPeople
Flower2dPeople
Bornstarch
I've been taking OTC Ibuprofen every night for a couple months now and I cant take anymore til next week
Replies
11
Views
308
Sir Punchalot
Sir Punchalot

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,230
Messages
56,570,623
Members
175,283
Latest member
amirzohravi

Share this page

Back
Top