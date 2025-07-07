Getting charged different prices from someone else just because.

I've heard of this before, like when a website could detect that you're on an apple device so it charged you a higher price than Android users.

But now they've taken it to another level.

Some examples from the video are companies that charge more for a thermometer if they know you're a new parent. Or Uber charging more if your phone's battery is low.


 
I was at the county fair this past weekend and I bought these dope ass sugar skulls and I got em for 20 bucks each when the asking price started at 35

Some other people heard how much I paid and tried to get the same deal but the vendor refused to give it to them LoL

I guess everybody aint got ole Pete's dazzling smile and powerful powers of persuasion

img_20250705_105046238-2-jpg.1102597
 
Tbh I charge resellers more for my vintage crap than I do the every day person. I price my stuff low because I want everybody to be able to enjoy the hobby of collecting. Sick of outrageous prices keeping people from being able to enjoy something. Resellers buying my $5 Pyrex bowl and flipping it for $70 piss me off so I charge them about half of what the item actually sells for.

Not to say resellers are inherently bad. I buy from one myself because she has better connections than I do and gets cool stuff I want. She gives me fair deals too. I appreciate her work in finding the stuff and cleaning it up, so I pay her for that.

Idk. It’s complicated. There’s a time and place for it I guess. But I’m not the time or place lol.
 
