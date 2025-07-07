Getting charged different prices from someone else just because.

Tbh I charge resellers more for my vintage crap than I do the every day person. I price my stuff low because I want everybody to be able to enjoy the hobby of collecting. Sick of outrageous prices keeping people from being able to enjoy something. Resellers buying my $5 Pyrex bowl and flipping it for $70 piss me off so I charge them about half of what the item actually sells for.



Not to say resellers are inherently bad. I buy from one myself because she has better connections than I do and gets cool stuff I want. She gives me fair deals too. I appreciate her work in finding the stuff and cleaning it up, so I pay her for that.



Idk. It’s complicated. There’s a time and place for it I guess. But I’m not the time or place lol.