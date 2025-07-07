Getting charged different prices from someone else just because.

Fedorgasm
I've heard of this before, like when a website could detect that you're on an apple device so it charged you a higher price than Android users.
But now they've taken it to another level.
Some examples from the video are companies that charge more for a thermometer if they know you're a new parent. Or Uber charging more if your phone's battery is low.
