Getting back to Bjj after knee surgery

1) take enough time to rehab, pt, and recover

2) wear knee sleeves with good support

3)*communicate your injuries with your training partners*

4) adjust how you roll to accommodate your knee.



My coaches have blown out their knees multiple times and still go out to big comps and win. You can come back and have a good healthy bjj career of you handle the process right. Tap early to leg locks and be mindful wrestling until you're healed and comfortable