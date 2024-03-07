Getting back to Bjj after knee surgery

Deltafarce
Blew out my acl about 7 months ago
Just had surgery about 2 weeks ago
I really want to train Bjj but I’m worried about hurting my knee again
I’ve heard once it happens it’s likely to happen again or on the other side ?
Any braces help? Just don’t want to go thru this again
