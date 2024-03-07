Getting back to Bjj after knee surgery

Blew out my acl about 7 months ago

Just had surgery about 2 weeks ago

I really want to train Bjj but I’m worried about hurting my knee again

I’ve heard once it happens it’s likely to happen again or on the other side ?

Any braces help? Just don’t want to go thru this again
 
Knee sleeves, ideally with a gel ring. It provides compression, reinforcement, and padding for the knees. I don't know why this isn't considered standard equipment for Jiu-Jitsu.
 
Knee sleeves, ideally with a gel ring. It provides compression, reinforcement, and padding for the knees. I don't know why this isn't considered standard equipment for Jiu-Jitsu.
Also make sure you get them for both knees. Building back from an injury, and then a few months later injuring the other side too because you were over-favoring it is the all time classic.
 
I had my ACL reconstructed 26 years ago and I am able to train BJJ. I do some sort of strengthening or stretching exercise just about every day. I stay far away from anyone who likes to heel hook or even knee bar. I wear a pretty bulky brace, but I'm so used to it now that it doesn't bother me.

I also don't run anymore for cardio. It's hell on my knee.
 
IMO people who have bad knees are always prone to reinjuring them or injuring the other side. Some injuries would rip anybody’s ACL, but more commonly a lot of people just have injury prone knees. So if you tore an ACL, I would make sure to switch to playing a game that doesn’t expose your knees to as much stress.
 
That’s good to hear.

I’m excited to get back on the mats but I don’t know if it would hurt or help. Was thinking about going real light and just trying to drill.
 
1) take enough time to rehab, pt, and recover
2) wear knee sleeves with good support
3)*communicate your injuries with your training partners*
4) adjust how you roll to accommodate your knee.

My coaches have blown out their knees multiple times and still go out to big comps and win. You can come back and have a good healthy bjj career of you handle the process right. Tap early to leg locks and be mindful wrestling until you're healed and comfortable
 
