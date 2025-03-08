Arqueto
'luminous beings are we, not this crude matter'
Avatar Elite Crew Presents
It's time for Sherdog's 5th annual St. Patrick's Day Avatar Thread!
Instructions:
1. Post your request and @ tag all of the shoopers below so that we see your request (IMPORTANT!).
2. That's it.
Brought to you by "The Avatar Elite Crew" -
@MrPsychoticKane, @Doughie99, @Arqueto, @SenorFranko, @Reach4theSky
Rest In Peace to the shoop GOAT @bigwaverider
If your request hasn't been filled and you see others that have been made after your request, please @ tag us again. We won't get notified if you don't tag us
Note that .gif requests may take some time, so be patient.
Let's have some fun.