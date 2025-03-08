  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Avatar Elite Crew Presents

PgS7stk.gif


It's time for Sherdog's 5th annual St. Patrick's Day Avatar Thread!

Instructions:
1. Post your request and @ tag all of the shoopers below so that we see your request (IMPORTANT!).
2. That's it.
Brought to you by "The Avatar Elite Crew" -
@MrPsychoticKane, @Doughie99, @Arqueto, @SenorFranko, @Reach4theSky

Rest In Peace to the shoop GOAT @bigwaverider

If your request hasn't been filled and you see others that have been made after your request, please @ tag us again. We won't get notified if you don't tag us :)

Note that .gif requests may take some time, so be patient.

Let's have some fun.

huc6Z7y.png

 
