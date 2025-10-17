Arqueto
'luminous beings are we, not this crude matter'
The Avatar Elite Crew presents Halloween Avatars!!
By: @Arqueto, @SenorFranko, @Reach4theSky
We can do animated gifs but they may take a while to do.
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Post your request for a Halloween Avatar. Be as descriptive as you can. It will help speed things up if you can describe what you want.
- IMPORTANT: Make sure to tag us or we may not see your request. @Arqueto, @SenorFranko , @Reach4theSky
- Try to provide any images that you want to use in your Avatar. We are Photoshopping our butts off and we can't take time to web search for images. So lend a hand and please try to have them ready.
- That's it!!
Example:
by @bigwaverider the greatest AV maker of all time. R.I.P. brother
Post some of your own Halloween shoops too!