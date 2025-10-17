Shoop Get Your Halloween AV Here!! 2025 Halloween AV thread

Arqueto

Arqueto

'luminous beings are we, not this crude matter'
@Steel
Joined
Dec 17, 2015
Messages
29,438
Reaction score
102,879
The Avatar Elite Crew presents Halloween Avatars!!
By: @Arqueto, @SenorFranko, @Reach4theSky
We can do animated gifs but they may take a while to do.​


INSTRUCTIONS:
  • Post your request for a Halloween Avatar. Be as descriptive as you can. It will help speed things up if you can describe what you want.
  • IMPORTANT: Make sure to tag us or we may not see your request. @Arqueto, @SenorFranko , @Reach4theSky
  • Try to provide any images that you want to use in your Avatar. We are Photoshopping our butts off and we can't take time to web search for images. So lend a hand and please try to have them ready.
  • That's it!!
Edit: Make sure to @ tag us when you make your request!! If you see avatars being made that were requested after yours, give us a little more time, and then @ tag us again just to make sure we have seen your request.

Example:

by @bigwaverider the greatest AV maker of all time. R.I.P. brother

zebra-ass-halloween-2021.gif


Post some of your own Halloween shoops too!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Arqueto
Shoop (ISL) International Shoop League Season 13 Sign Up and Trash Talking Thread! UFC 317 and 318!
9 10 11
Replies
205
Views
5K
lostdog000
lostdog000

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,111
Messages
58,024,354
Members
175,910
Latest member
fighter55

Share this page

Back
Top