Get ready for streaming contracts

I predict in the next 2 years we're going to see streaming services roll out service contracts. Just like the cable companies did.

Netflix, Hulu, Disney, or HBO max will have to go first because they're the big players. They all want this but none of them wants to go first because there will be a reaction in the market that sends subscribers to the other services.

I think it might be HBO max because they're more of a premium service. But once they do it, the rest will follow.

It'll be like $20/month if you sign up for a 6 month contract. $17 for a 12 month contract, or $14 for a 2 year contract.

Right now there are too many people that jump between subscriptions. So they'll sign up for Disney to watch the mandalorian, but then cancel as soon as they're done. They can't afford to pay for these high production value shows and only get a month or two of subscription payments out of it.

Everyone hates this model but they still sign up for it. It's been tested and proven to work.
 
Possible, probably will start to see forced bundles and different tier packages like a netflix basic, a netflix premium.
 
Mesos said:
Possible, probably will start to see forced bundles and different tier packages like a netflix basic, a netflix premium.
That’s already been a thing hidden as Adds/No Adds.

It’s the circle of life, we will all be on some new bundle package contracts for the next 5-10 years until some new form of entertainment comes out that everyone will jump onto.

and then 5-10 years after that, we will be paying for that entertainment contract as well, and so on, and so on.

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED!!!
 
I've just had cable the whole time and now the "newer" model is becoming cable lol. If you really wanted to cut the cord, you'd need to get rid of it all.
 
I got Netflix & Peacock as part of my Xfinity cable package with a 2 year plan so its already kinda happening
 
The stories I tell myself are better than anything on tv. Red Beard The no good very bad cavity inspector is currently the number one drama for my target audience.
 
I already paid for 1 yr of Disney+ and right now I otherwise would have turned it off since there's nothing I want to watch. Didn't finish Iron Fist yet. Didn't watch the Redsox special or Anne Hathaway princess movies yet.
 
GSP_37 said:
I already paid for 1 yr of Disney+ and right now I otherwise would have turned it off since there's nothing I want to watch. Didn't finish Iron Fist yet. Didn't watch the Redsox special or Anne Hathaway princess movies yet.
Iron fist is terrible. Don't waste your time.

And the best Anne Hathaway movies are havoc, love and other drugs, and broke back mountain.

You only need to watch a few minutes of each one.
 
This will just cause more and more people to sail the high seas.
 
Once all the streaming services cannibalize one another we'll probably just be left with 2-3 major ones to choose from.
 
The only subscription I have is to the pirate bay... and other torrent sites.
 
Red Beard said:
I've just had cable the whole time and now the "newer" model is becoming cable lol. If you really wanted to cut the cord, you'd need to get rid of it all.
No it's really not and cable isn't even close to streaming shows. First off you have commercials and that's all I really need to say. I'd happily sign a contract with streaming services as long as I can continue to avoid commercials on cable TV.

GSP_37 said:
I already paid for 1 yr of Disney+ and right now I otherwise would have turned it off since there's nothing I want to watch. Didn't finish Iron Fist yet. Didn't watch the Redsox special or Anne Hathaway princess movies yet.
I was always confused by how well Disney+ did. People were so hyped to watch shit they watched as kids. It was weird. It wasn't surprising to me when Disney+ recently announced a massive drop in subscribers because the service overall is just bad. You have to constantly be pumping out new content for it to work and really Netflix is the only one doing it with Hulu doing pretty well also.
 
method115 said:
No it's really not and cable isn't even close to streaming shows. First off you have commercials and that's all I really need to say. I'd happily sign a contract with streaming services as long as I can continue to avoid commercials on cable TV.



I was always confused by how well Disney+ did. People were so hyped to watch shit they watched as kids. It was weird. It wasn't surprising to me when Disney+ recently announced a massive drop in subscribers because the service overall is just bad.
Who watches live TV? I watch on demand and have little to no commercials.
 
Red Beard said:
Who watches live TV? I watch on demand and have little to no commercials.
In that case it's fine but seems like you'd just be better off paying for streaming if you're not using the whole cable package. I don't know what you're paying though or what shows you're trying to watch. Sill sounds like you are watching some commercials though and I just can't stand even a second of it.

Even when when I try to watch a video on youtube or facebook and they try to make me watch an ad I just close the video. Nothing in that video is going to be worth watching whatever BS is in that ad.
 
Red Beard said:
Who watches live TV? I watch on demand and have little to no commercials.
My cable provider stopped offering the on demand show, or at least dramatically reduced them - to like 10% of previous levels. Unless you mean pay-per-view / rentals?
method115 said:
In that case it's fine but seems like you'd just be better off paying for streaming if you're not using the whole cable package. I don't know what you're paying though or what shows you're trying to watch. Sill sounds like you are watching some commercials though and I just can't stand even a second of it.
If he's satisfied with the content, I'd say cable provides better service. Picture quality, better control of video with FFW, RW, and pause functions, no list of multiple logins and passwords to remember (don't reuse them my ass. If one of you sherbros figures out my password, you have the keys to the kingdom with a few variations), and one bill to pay. I am quite salty that I need to pay for three different streaming services to watch my team play instead of maybe turning the channel. DVR is superior to waiting for Peacock or Paramount+ to make the replay available.
297.png

This is me, not meant to be @Red Beard or @method115
 
