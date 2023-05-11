Get ready for streaming contracts

I predict in the next 2 years we're going to see streaming services roll out service contracts. Just like the cable companies did.



Netflix, Hulu, Disney, or HBO max will have to go first because they're the big players. They all want this but none of them wants to go first because there will be a reaction in the market that sends subscribers to the other services.



I think it might be HBO max because they're more of a premium service. But once they do it, the rest will follow.



It'll be like $20/month if you sign up for a 6 month contract. $17 for a 12 month contract, or $14 for a 2 year contract.



Right now there are too many people that jump between subscriptions. So they'll sign up for Disney to watch the mandalorian, but then cancel as soon as they're done. They can't afford to pay for these high production value shows and only get a month or two of subscription payments out of it.



Everyone hates this model but they still sign up for it. It's been tested and proven to work.