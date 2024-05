Conor mentioned in the 229 press conference he does it for the love of fighting and of course he hated Khabibs guts and wanted to hurt him



I guess after winning 2 belts he experienced a high like never felt before. After not being active in the ufc, and losing to floyd he was slowly fading away and not getting as much praise and attention

He probably wanted to experience that glory he achieved in the past and become champ again



Sadly for him Khabib turned his world and career upside down