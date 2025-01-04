Get Hyped for Next Weekend

ReasonableMan
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Jan 13, 2022
- Messages
- 215
- Reaction score
- 748
The UFC has Christian Rodriguez and Austin Bashi scheduled to fight next weekend.
If you don't know Rodriguez by this point, you're a filthy casual. The guy is extremely skilled.
Can't blame you if you don't know Bashi. I just learned about him. Turns out, this guy is incredible.
If you don't care for grappling, MMA is not for you. Consider watching tuna tossing or ostrich racing.
If you don't know Rodriguez by this point, you're a filthy casual. The guy is extremely skilled.
Can't blame you if you don't know Bashi. I just learned about him. Turns out, this guy is incredible.
If you don't care for grappling, MMA is not for you. Consider watching tuna tossing or ostrich racing.