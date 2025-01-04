Get Hyped for Next Weekend

ReasonableMan

ReasonableMan

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Jan 13, 2022
Messages
215
Reaction score
748
The UFC has Christian Rodriguez and Austin Bashi scheduled to fight next weekend.

If you don't know Rodriguez by this point, you're a filthy casual. The guy is extremely skilled.

Can't blame you if you don't know Bashi. I just learned about him. Turns out, this guy is incredible.


If you don't care for grappling, MMA is not for you. Consider watching tuna tossing or ostrich racing.
 
ReasonableMan said:
The UFC has Christian Rodriguez and Austin Bashi scheduled to fight next weekend.

If you don't know Rodriguez by this point, you're a filthy casual. The guy is extremely skilled.

Can't blame you if you don't know Bashi. I just learned about him. Turns out, this guy is incredible.


If you don't care for grappling, MMA is not for you. Consider watching tuna tossing or ostrich racing.
Click to expand...
Yeah this fight is going to be great. Matching Bashi with Rodriguez for his UFC debut says a lot about how the UFC sees Bashi. No easy landing, they are immediately testing his ceiling.

Rodriguez seems to specialize in derailing hype trains, but Bashi is more than just hype.


For the record I expect Austin Bashi to win handily. He is really something special.
 
TJ : aw cmon this is humiliating

SHUT THE FUCK UP TJ AND GET ON THAT GODDAMNED OSTRITCH

ITS EITHER THIS OR EMU RACING
 
If it ain't 2 obese samoans slap fighting, I ain't getting hyped buddeh
 
Mongoosemk12 said:
Where can I watch these please? I feel like I need ostrich racing in my life. As long as they have little jockeys that ride them. That's a requirement.
Click to expand...
They are all available to watch on ESPN8 (The Ocho)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Hellowhosthat
Dana White's Contender Series Week Four Fight Breakdown and Prediction Thread
2
Replies
27
Views
2K
BoxerMaurits
BoxerMaurits

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,728
Messages
56,734,358
Members
175,383
Latest member
LaPalmaJoa

Share this page

Back
Top