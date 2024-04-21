Gervonta vs Garcia rematch has to happen...

ComfortablyNumb55
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2022
- Messages
- 4,574
- Reaction score
- 8,629
Garcia has improved immensely and may take his head clean off.
What a left hook.
What a left hook.
Without a whack ass rehydration clause.
yes. Think tank would knock his block off.Tank vs. Haney makes more sense than Tank/Garcia
yes. Think tank would knock his block off.
I was expecting Haney's giant snozzle to have more blood dripping out of it, he might be ok.probably, I don't know.
Haney would actually be the bigger out of the 2 though and he's not going to be the same after tonight.
Yeah I didn't really see a big improvement imo.Garcia has improved immensely and may take his head clean off.
What a left hook.
Yeah, he beat Haney how many times now? I don't see no improvement, just better cardio from being hydrated. I'm no expert though, that's for sure.How so?
He's always had the punch. Same old guy. Gervonta would still break him in half.Yeah, he beat Haney how many times now? I don't see no improvement, just better cardio from being hydrated.
ThisRyan hasn't improved. He's always been highly dangerous. It was enough to score multiple knockdowns which won him the fight. He kept turning his back the whole time since he had no answer for Haney's pressure.
Who needs a rehydration clause when you can just intentionally miss weight by 3#sWithout a whack ass rehydration clause.
Hydrated Garcia still #1 P4P.
Imagine if Tank took those free rib kidney shots that Devin wasn't capitalizing on when Ryan turned his back and was saved by the ref.Ryan hasn't improved. He's always been highly dangerous. It was enough to score multiple knockdowns which won him the fight. He kept turning his back the whole time since he had no answer for Haney's pressure.
How so?