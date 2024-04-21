Gervonta vs Garcia rematch has to happen...

ComfortablyNumb55

ComfortablyNumb55

Sep 18, 2022
4,574
8,629
Garcia has improved immensely and may take his head clean off.

What a left hook.
 
the size difference would be too much and forcing Garcia to cut that much weight again is going to be even worse than last time.

no point unless Georvantas is the one moving up and he's probably not going to do it.
 
flektarn said:
Without a whack ass rehydration clause.
if Garcia is as big and hydrated as he was tonight against Haney the size difference is just going to be too big and unfair.

Tank's team is smart enough to not make that happen and you shouldn't want that to happen unless you really dislike Tank.

Tank vs. Haney makes more sense than Tank/Garcia II.
 
ChessJitsu said:
probably, I don't know.

Haney would actually be the bigger out of the 2 though and he's not going to be the same after tonight.
I was expecting Haney's giant snozzle to have more blood dripping out of it, he might be ok.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
Ryan hasn't improved. He's always been highly dangerous. It was enough to score multiple knockdowns which won him the fight. He kept turning his back the whole time since he had no answer for Haney's pressure.
This
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
Ryan hasn't improved. He's always been highly dangerous. It was enough to score multiple knockdowns which won him the fight. He kept turning his back the whole time since he had no answer for Haney's pressure.
Imagine if Tank took those free rib kidney shots that Devin wasn't capitalizing on when Ryan turned his back and was saved by the ref.

He'd be coughing blood.
 
